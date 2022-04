Lou Champagne, 90, a tiny, sweet little Cajun girl, now still a tiny, sweet little rebel antique lady loved passionately by all who knew her, decided to move on to greater adventures in her heavenly home on March 13, 2022, at 3:47 p.m. as her daughter held her in her final moments along with D.E.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO