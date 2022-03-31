ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Verdict reached in Valley murder trial: Not guilty

By Kayla Brooks
WHSV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After hours of testimony and over 30 pieces of evidence, the three-day trial for a Staunton murder ended. The jury found Daniel David Mead not guilty in the death of Bradley Maurice. The jury was...

www.whsv.com

