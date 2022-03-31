ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at 1st show since Oscars

GMA
GMA
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02flhH_0euscilx00

Chris Rock broke his silence about what happened between him and Will Smith at the Oscars.

During a show in Boston at the Wilbur Theater, the comedian briefly addressed the incident and asked the audience, "How was your weekend?"

"I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened," he said Wednesday night. "I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I'll talk about that s---."

MORE: Oscars 2022: Will Smith apologizes to Academy in acceptance speech after Chris Rock confrontation

Rock was presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars when Smith went on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Back at his seat, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth," twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHSeO_0euscilx00
Brian Snyder/Reuters - PHOTO: Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

Smith has since apologized to the Academy for his actions, but the Academy on Wednesday announced it would be taking disciplinary action against Smith "for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

MORE: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock: Academy

Ahead of Rock's show on Wednesday, many lined up outside the theater to see his set. An attendant at the theater told ABC News that he has never seen the theater packed before in his entire life.

The theater also had strict rules and didn't allow attendees to use their phones or take notes.

Just as the show was about to begin, the crowd erupted into applause as the lights dimmed and Rock stepped out on stage. The crowd continued to cheer for the comedian, who appeared emotional, saying, "Y'all getting me all misty-eyed."

More applause from the audience followed and some in the crowd followed with anti-Will Smith chants. Rock didn't join, but his smile grew a little wider.

Things became heated when an altercation occurred between a man who heckled at Rock on stage. Rock stopped the show to address the man, and his security guard also appeared on stage. After the heckler was escorted out, the Boston police department said he was "charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery under domestic violence statute."

ABC News' Anastasia Williams and Alondra Valle contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Talcum powdered sax
14h ago

Basically what he is saying is whe. he's finished writing his jokes about Will he will talk about it in the manner and on that platform...rule of thumb never disrespect a comedian, Will is about to find out!

Reply
2
GMA
GMA

43K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

12M+

Views

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Academy Awards#Domestic Violence#Reuters#Academy Ahead
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s 3 Kids Support Him & Jada At Oscars Party After His Win & Chris Rock Fight: Photo

After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family. Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

Jake Paul’s $30 million offer to Will Smith, Chris Rock after Oscars altercation

Will Smith turned the Oscars into a circus when he walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which Will took offense to because it was made at the expense of Jada’s alopecia condition. The Slap has brought about plenty of reactions from all over, and it’s no surprise that Jake Paul weighed in with an offer for a boxing match.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
thedigitalfix.com

Adam Sandler offers support to Chris Rock after Will Smith slap

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are fellow comedians and friends who have co-starred in the Grown Ups movies. It’s perhaps no surprise then, that Sandler has made a subtle, but pointed show of support for Rock in the wake of the Smith Slap Scandal. He has tweeted “love you buddy!” with a promotional image of Rock’s upcoming stand up tour, perhaps ironically called Ego Death.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Reportedly 'Skedaddled' From Oscars Viewing Party After the Slap

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who watched Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony had a reaction to Will Smith’s open-handed slap after Chris Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But if anyone knows the Smith family, they are a tight unit, and that includes Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino. So, how did she feel about the situation? Zampino was not at the Dolby Theatre, but she was watching at the swanky 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and cheering on her ex-husband. After the shocking moment occurred, Zampino didn’t have much of a reaction, according to The Real...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy