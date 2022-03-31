Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at 1st show since Oscars

Chris Rock broke his silence about what happened between him and Will Smith at the Oscars.

During a show in Boston at the Wilbur Theater, the comedian briefly addressed the incident and asked the audience, "How was your weekend?"

"I don't have a bunch of s--- about what happened," he said Wednesday night. "I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I'll talk about that s---."

Rock was presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars when Smith went on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Back at his seat, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth," twice.

Brian Snyder/Reuters - PHOTO: Will Smith hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., March 27, 2022.

Smith has since apologized to the Academy for his actions, but the Academy on Wednesday announced it would be taking disciplinary action against Smith "for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

Ahead of Rock's show on Wednesday, many lined up outside the theater to see his set. An attendant at the theater told ABC News that he has never seen the theater packed before in his entire life.

The theater also had strict rules and didn't allow attendees to use their phones or take notes.

Just as the show was about to begin, the crowd erupted into applause as the lights dimmed and Rock stepped out on stage. The crowd continued to cheer for the comedian, who appeared emotional, saying, "Y'all getting me all misty-eyed."

More applause from the audience followed and some in the crowd followed with anti-Will Smith chants. Rock didn't join, but his smile grew a little wider.

Things became heated when an altercation occurred between a man who heckled at Rock on stage. Rock stopped the show to address the man, and his security guard also appeared on stage. After the heckler was escorted out, the Boston police department said he was "charged with assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery under domestic violence statute."

