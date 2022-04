Citing the need to get time-sensitive antiviral medication to COVID-19-positive people quickly, the Biden administration recently announced it will allow anyone with symptoms to be tested and given the medication in a single trip to a pharmacy – without seeing their medical provider for a prescription. Much of New Hampshire, however, won’t have access to […] The post Pharmacy and health organizations see problems with ‘Test to Treat’ program appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO