Las Vegas to host Saturday night Formula One race in 2023
By Nate Saunders
ESPN
2 days ago
Formula One cars will race under the lights down the Las Vegas strip in 2023 as part of a new event on the championship calendar, joining Austin and Miami as U.S. host venues. Las Vegas will hosts its event on a Saturday night in November, a rarity in an F1 calendar...
HOLDING a Formula One race in Las Vegas was never going to work. Well, the first time they tried it, at least. In 1981, F1 bosses introduced a race to Sin City - and by 1982, it was gone. It's now been confirmed Las Vegas will return to the calendar...
Las Vegas used to be off-limit to most major league sports due to fears over how athletes and the potential to place bets might mix. That has changed as sports betting has become legal in multiple states, making its risks to the integrity of games no longer a Las Vegas problem, but more or less a national one.
Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neon Museum is partnering with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters to offer the new Neon Night Flight Spectacular, which will take guests on an exploration through the history of Las Vegas’ iconic neon lights. The journey will begin with transport from most Las Vegas hotels to Papillon’s VIP terminal, from which […]
Oak View Group, one of the world’s leading developers of stadiums and arenas, has acquired 25 acres in Las Vegas for a $3-billion sports and entertainment complex. The huge project, located about 10 minutes from the strip, includes a 20,000-seat arena intended to lure a professional basketball team to Sin City. Vegas is already home […]
Did Bill Simmons call his shot? On Wednesday, news came down that an arena is coming to Las Vegas, prompting a bunch of reaction from NBA Twitter. Per CNBC’s Jess Golden, “Breaking … Tim Leiweke’s Oak View Group announces they have acquired 25 acres of land in Las Vegas to build a new $3B sports and entertainment district. This will include a 20K capacity arena, casino and hotel project.”
If you have ever played franchise mode on NBA 2K, you surely did an expansion and moved/added a team to Las Vegas. I know I’ve done that basically each year the new game comes out. However, Vegas adopting an NBA franchise may become a reality in the near future.
A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a...
Formula 1 will add a third US race to the calendar in 2023 with the addition of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix, and I for one am hella excited. The last time F1 raced in Las Vegas was in 1982 at a track entirely contained within the Caesars Palace grounds, but the new street course looks much more exciting.
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain is extremely passionate about two things: stock car racing and watermelons. The Chastain family has been in the watermelon business for 12 generations, and when he was just 13, Ross started working on the family’s farm in Alva, Florida. Chastain’s NASCAR nickname is The Watermelon Man, but the melon-based moniker isn’t just because of his family’s farming legacy.
The announcement of the new Las Vegas Grand Prix was expected, but the details about the Saturday race and track layout got F1 fans extra excited. F1 is officially heading to Las Vegas with the new Grand Prix scheduled for November of 2023 on the Vegas strip. It should be...
Liberty Media CEO and president Greg Maffei believes the addition of the race in Las Vegas will increase the chances of an American driver reaching Formula 1 in the near future. Michael Andretti’s attempts to enter F1 have been widely covered over the past 12 months but that plan has...
Different locales call for different strategies in the casino business. When Macau was the buzzing international growth market as recently as 2019, most American casinos sold investors on their plans to expand in China. But a couple of years of pandemic lockdowns, and uncertainty about gambling licenses amid a crackdown...
Formula 1 has confirmed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be joining the calendar for 2023. The event will be the third race scheduled on American soil, alongside the previously announced venues of Austin and Miami. Formula 1 has confirmed that the Sin City race will take place on an unspecified Saturday in November, with the wheel-to-wheel action slated to take place after dark.
Already a longtime home to top-tier gaming events like the World Series of Poker, Las Vegas is now hosting more world-class sporting events than ever before — and they’re staying there. In addition to scoring an upcoming Formula 1 race and potentially in line to nab an NBA...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas is hosting a free, drive-thru food distribution and health screening this Saturday at the East Las Vegas Community Center. According to a news release, the event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Avenue.
Click here to read the full article. Oak View Group, the global venue developer/investor co-founded by Irving Azoff and run by Tim Leiweke, is building a new $3 billion entertainment district in Las Vegas on 25 acres including an 850,000 square foot arena, amphitheater, casino and hotel.
The 20,000+-seat arena will have suites, premium hospitality clubs and host live events including concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, as well as conventions, award shows and international gatherings. Construction — with a focus on the prioritization of technology, sustainability, and green initiatives — is expected to create thousands of permanent and temporary local jobs.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — From commercials on TV, bus bench advertisements and huge billboards, the world is filled with things trying to get your attention. Davis Davis, does it competitively. When Davis was 18 years-old, he needed a job. He joined AArrow Sign Spinners, a company that will...
After three consecutive races in Arizona to start the 2022 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction season, the stock production Midget series is now taking their show to Northern California this weekend. WMR will compete at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. on Friday night then venture north for its series debut at Marysville Raceway Park on Saturday.
