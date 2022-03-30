Las Vegas to host Saturday night Formula One race in 2023

A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a...

