Vacation plans made easy with Visit Pensacola

As that time of year is approaching with spring break and summer vacation, the decision to drive or fly with rising gas prices will be on the minds of most people. Shall we fly or drive is the question that some people will be deciding on as those summer plans start to form. With the price of gas right under four dollars a gallon and flight prices fluctuating depending on when you book your ticket, some vacation destinations could be longer or shorter.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO