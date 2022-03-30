ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's hometown contestant on Top Chef Houston, Chef Evelyn García

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Top Chef: Houston airs Thursday...

Houston Chronicle

Houston chefs celebrate the city’s melting pot food scene as they rake in James Beard nominations

Champagne corks popped at some of the city’s top restaurants and bars as the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for its 2022 awards. With Houston still basking in the culinary limelight brought by the ongoing “Top Chef” series set in the Bayou City, the prestigious Beard award nominations provided even more reason for the city to celebrate its melting pot food culture.
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
KNOE TV8

A Monroe youngster was a contestant on Master Chef Junior

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe youngster was a contestant on the show Master Chef Junior. Laynie Roshto says she took a trip to California to cook some of her favorite dishes, like coconut chicken, with strawberry, mango, lime salsa, and crawfish bisque. She says this opportunity fell into her lap.
KHOU

Why is tree pollen so bad in Houston right now?

HOUSTON — It’s beautiful weather in Houston, but if you suffer from allergies, spending time outside comes at a price. Allergens from trees - especially oak, pine and cedar - are extremely high. Barry Ward is a certified arborist who leads the non-profit Trees For Houston. He says...
WCVB

Meet Lydia Shire, one of Boston's top chefs

BOSTON — She has been cooking up culinary success for decades. But for Lydia Shire, the owner of Scampo restaurant, becoming one of the top chefs in Boston and the nation was the result of years of really hard work and years of breaking down barriers so other women could follow in her footsteps.
aiptcomics

‘Top Chef’ season 19 Power Rankings: Week 3

In episode three, Top Chef bypassed the traditional quickfire in order to prepare the contestants for the elimination: the series’ first Asian Night Market. Season three winner, Hung Huynh, tasked the competitors to make a street food dish that took inspiration from a particular country’s cuisine. They all...
KHOU

Black Restaurant Week Houston starts Friday

HOUSTON — Black Restaurant Week Houston is gearing up to start on Friday and run through April 10. The week was designed to help revitalize and bring attention to Black-owned restaurants in the city. According to Black Restaurant Week, many of these businesses don't have the funds to advertise...
E! News

Prepare to Fall In Love With Bravo's New Series Love Match Atlanta

Watch: John Mayer ROASTS Andy Cohen at HWOF Star Ceremony. Allow Bravo to introduce you to your newest reality-TV obsession: Love Match Atlanta. Premiering Sunday, May 8, the series gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of Atlanta's hottest matchmakers: Shae Primus, CEO of the Middle-Class Matchmaker; Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore, co-owners of the Matchmaking Duo; Joseph Dixon, CEO, founder and matchmaker at RealBlackLove.com; and Ming Clark, owner of Color Blind International.
