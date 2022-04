ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington City Council voted to authorize the execution of a settlement agreement for the parents of Bakari Williams, 3, who died last year after contracting a deadly amoeba infection from a city splash park. (credit: CBS 11 News) Six months ago, Williams’ parents filed a lawsuit after receiving the worst news of their life. “The last thing that we want is for anyone else and their family to have to feel and go through what we’re going through at this time,” Tariq Williams said. After visiting his favorite splash pad at Don Misenhimer Park, Bakari Williams fell ill. He was diagnosed...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO