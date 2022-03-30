ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Man with knife shot by Brecknock police was having mental health crisis, DA says

By Berks Weekly
 1 day ago
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after a Brecknock Township Police Officer shot a man Wednesday morning, March 30, in a home on Butlers Lane. For the investigation, Berks County Detectives have assumed the lead role pursuant to District Attorney John...

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

