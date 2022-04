The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold its first “participation night” on Tuesday. The participation night, which will be structured as a two-hour call to audience session, was implemented by the board to create more communication between board members and the audience. This came after questions arose over the effectiveness of call to audience sessions at regular board meetings and their ability to give all constituents a chance to speak on issues important to them.

