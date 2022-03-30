ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Pitney Bowes Expands Small Business Initiatives

cbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStamford-based Pitney Bowes Inc. is expanding its small business offerings to give customers access to loans in as little as two days. Pitney Bowes announced a partnership March 21 with online lending platform Funding...

www.cbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Charleston Small Business Expo offers many resources for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Pitney Bowes Inc#Funding Circle#Bowes Financial Services
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Port Arthur News

Classes available for small business owners

The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one. The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County. Spring classes...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
@growwithco

What Is ‘Customer Stickiness’ and How Can it Benefit Your Business?

You may have heard brands described as “sticky,” but what does that really mean? Here’s what customer stickiness is and how it impacts retention. Every business owner wants to ensure customers return to their store or website to retain loyal buyers and increase sales. One way to determine what might make a customer or client return to your business is to explore your “stickiness” factor.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant Visa Launches New NFT-Focused Program for Crypto Entrepreneurs

Global credit card giant Visa is launching a new crypto program to help content creators and entrepreneurs grow small businesses with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a new company blog post, since NFTs authenticate the ownership of digital media and collectibles, they can help small and micro businesses expand and generate more revenue.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsWest 9

The impact inflation is having on small businesses

TEXAS, USA — Gas, groceries all going up due to inflation. As for businesses, they're also taking the hit and it's mainly those smaller local businesses having to work twice as hard right now. "It’s really affecting the small employer, the mom and pop operations. In restaurants the cost...
TEXAS STATE
pymnts

i2c, Visa Team for FinTech Processing Across MENA

I2c Inc., which provides digital payment and banking technology, on Tuesday (March 29) partnered with Visa to become a FinTech processor in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region, according to a joint press release. MENA FinTechs can access Visa’s global network and i2c’s issuing and processing platform through the companies’...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
pymnts

CreditQ Debuts Business Credit Enhancements Through Tally Partnership

CreditQ, a business credit management web portal, announced Thursday (March 31) that it has integrated with Tally to launch a Business Credit Management function to support business growth and cash management. Per the announcement, CreditQ’s integration will help roll out a business credit management function for smaller companies, tracking and...
CREDITS & LOANS
Reuters

Apple Pay push is scarier for fintechs than banks

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) is taking a bite out of the financial-technology sector. Digital upstarts like Affirm (AFRM.O) and Jack Dorsey’s Block (SQ.N) should be on high alert. Lenders like Goldman Sachs (GS.N), however, have less to fear. The $2.9 trillion iPhone maker led by...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy