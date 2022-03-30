Howard Kurtz Reacts To Washington Post Report On Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Howard Kurtz, host of Fox News’s “MediaBuzz” joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the new report...radio.foxnews.com
Howard Kurtz, host of Fox News’s “MediaBuzz” joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the new report...radio.foxnews.com
We should all worry about his not paying taxes, when in fact Trump has never paid any, and continues to avoid the courts over it!!!
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 23