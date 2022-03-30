ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Kurtz Reacts To Washington Post Report On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward Kurtz, host of Fox News’s “MediaBuzz” joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the new report...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 23

Mary Woods
1d ago

We should all worry about his not paying taxes, when in fact Trump has never paid any, and continues to avoid the courts over it!!!

Reply(8)
10
Fox News
Fox News

731K+

Followers

149K+

Posts

618M+

Views

Related
Fox News

Mollie Hemingway Slams Washington Post Editorial That Claims Ketanji Brown Jackson Has Been Treated Worse Than Brett Kavanaugh

Mollie Hemingway, Editor-in-Chief at The Federalist, Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to react to an editorial from the Washington Post where the paper claimed Biden Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been treated worse at her confirmation hearings than Brett Kavanaugh. Hemmingway slammed the post...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Howard Kurtz
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Washington Post Report#Mediabuzz#The Guy Benson Show#The Washington Post
The Independent

Psaki reacts to news of Fox reporter Benjamin Hall injured in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday expressed condolences to a Fox News correspondent whose colleague, British-American journalist Benjamin Hall, was recently injured while reporting in Ukraine.According to a statement from Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, Mr Hall — a veteran foreign correspondent who has previously written for The Independent — was injured “while news gathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine”.Ms Scott said Mr Hall had been hospitalised, adding that more information on his condition was being sought by Fox’s “teams on the ground”.Ukraine news - live updatesSpeaking at the daily White House press briefing, Ms Psaki was...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before Project Veritas bought it for $40,000 before the election

Ashley Biden's diary was shown and shopped around a Trump fundraiser before it was purchased by Project Veritas for $40,000 in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The New York Times published new details Sunday about Project Veritas' alleged efforts to obtain and authenticate the first daughter's diary - as the conservative group remains under federal investigation over the matter.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Laptops
Fox News

‘She’s Got Nowhere To Hide’, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) On Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Reluctance To Answer Court Packing Question

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Cornyn chided Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s reluctance to answer Republican’s court-packing questions saying,. “Absolutely. She’s got nowhere to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

731K+
Followers
149K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy