Port Richey, FL

2 Men Shot, One Dead Overnight In Jasmine Lakes Area Of Port Richey

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 hours ago

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the Jasmine Lakes area of Port Richey.

According to investigators, two adult males, known to each other, were involved in an argument that escalated to a physical struggle involving a gun which resulted in both men being shot by the same gun.

Investigators say one of the men has died as a result of the gunshot woounds

Deputies say that all parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation will continue and we will update this story as more details are released.

TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

