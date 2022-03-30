ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramy Brook- Fashion for every occasion

By Sponsored Segment by Ramy Brook
KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Whether you are looking for a day to night outfit, a wedding guest dress or anything in between,...

kdvr.com

Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Flows in a Polka Dot Dress and Black Platform Sandals in Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson shows how to make a statement. The “Habit” actress was spotted while arriving at her hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week today after she left the Vivienne Westwood fall ‘22 runway show. Outfit-wise, Jackson opted for a strapless flowy gown that featured a white polka dot pattern accented with a folded and gathered pink, black and white polka-dotted plunging neckline. The dress also incorporated small floral prints throughout the garment...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Forget Baggy Denim—Non-Jean Jeans Are on the Rise

The search for casual pants that aren’t jeans is becoming easier and easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago, we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid pants. At first glance, they look a lot like a trendy pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg sweatpants with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdc
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gets Denim-Centric With Boy Shorts & Fierce Peep-Toe Boots at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams made quite the entrance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The tennis legend and FN cover star arrived in a dark blue denim outfit. Her look consisted of a long-sleeve high-low denim top. Williams’ jacket was cropped in the front and curved at the sides. The outwear also included a knee-length train that was complete with a center split. Williams continued to make...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Telfar and Eastpak?; Gabrielle Union Adds Shoes

Click here to read the full article. GUESSING RIGHT?: Twitter users are guessing that Telfar’s secret collaboration is with Eastpak, the lifestyle brand that specializes in bags, backpacks, travel gear and accessories. A spokeswoman for Telfar said speculation began to bubble up Wednesday, but the official reveal won’t take place until March 30, ahead of the medium and large bag drop date on March 31. A spokesperson for Eastpak, a division of VF Corp., couldn’t be reached.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Fall 2022Front row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022 As reported in WWD Wednesday,...
APPAREL
brides.com

22 Gorgeous Green Wedding Dresses for Every Bridal Style

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you picture a wedding dress, chances are you envision a formal gown in white, ivory, or the lightest of blush. But as more brides step out and decide to truly make their days their own, the concept of wedding dresses is also evolving. Now more than ever, brides are opting for colored gowns over the custom white look, and one of our favorite hue options for bold brides are green wedding dresses.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring. The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is Beverly Hills-Boho in Slip Dress, Double Chanel Bags and Curvy Suede Boots

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen proved that the only accessory you need to pull a look together is a sharp handbag — or two, plus a set of chic boots. The star stepped out in Beverly Hills after grabbing lunch with a friend at Il Pasta, wearing a floral slip dress by Saint Laurent. The pink and beige silk number was layered with an olive green The Frankie Shop blazer, adding a sharpened element to the bohemian dress. Teigen’s look was finished with two Chanel handbags — a black leather tote and quilted red crossbody bag —...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

This $55 Denim Jumpsuit Is a Staple in My Spring Wardrobe

I've been looking for a jumpsuit for literally years, with no luck. They'd always pull in all the wrong places or not flatter my waist. Luckily, after trying dozens and dozens, I've found the one. Let me introduce you to Old Navy's Long-Sleeve Cropped Jean Utility Jumpsuit ($55) — I put it on and (instantly) feel cool.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio Edges Up Midi Dress With Height-Boosting Chunky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Charli D’Amelio took an edgy approach to her latest look on Instagram on Monday. The TikTok star posted a series of photos where she’s seen in a green and black printed midi dress with a slit along the leg. The dress also featured button detailing throughout. D’Amelio accessorized with a Prada shoulder bag. silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio) The social media...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Revamps Denim in Crop Top, Logo Jeans and Hidden Heels at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Ella Emhoff gave denim a new form at Miu Miu’s Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. The stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance with a star-studded front row, which included Vanessa Hudgens, Camila Mendes, Nicola Coughlan and Kaitlyn Dever. The second daughter posed outside of the show in a pair of jeans from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The wide-leg style, crafted from dark denim, featured allover “Miu Miu” lettering print with a white tie that created a paper-bag waist. Emhoff’s look was paired with a sporty blue long-sleeved crop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Embellished Bow Heels at Mach & Mach’s Capsule Collection Launch Party at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton made a sparkling arrival last night in New York at Nordstrom’s flagship store to celebrate Mach & Mach’s designer sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s exclusive collection at Nordstrom. Hilton attended the event in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The star stood before a floral pink background in a long-sleeved ensemble, looking comfortable yet put together. The theme for Hilton this night was black and silver; the starlet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

