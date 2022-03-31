ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Dogs Saved From RV Fire In Arapahoe County

By Danielle Chavira
 1 day ago

UPDATE: 2 Of 3 Dogs Saved From RV Fire In Arapahoe County Pass Away

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies and Sable Altura Fire Rescue firefighters saved multiple dogs from an RV fire on Tuesday. The deputies pulled the huskies from the home without any fire gear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jkkfd_0euqh7ds00

(credit: CBS)

One deputy ran back to his patrol vehicle and grabbed a gas mask. He made multiple trips inside the RV and retrieved the dogs; two of which were not breathing.

The following video shows the dramatic rescue. Viewer discretion advised.

The dogs inhaled too much smoke, and deputies tried what they could to get the dogs breathing and conscious again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZdSB_0euqh7ds00

(credit: CBS)

“I was clapping. I was like, ‘come on puppies, come on,'” one deputy said. “I stuck my head in there, and it’s just that thick black smoke. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t see.”

Firefighters were able to load them into an ambulance for oxygen. They were then taken to the Alameda East Veterinary Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkQfE_0euqh7ds00

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside with the dogs at the time.

The two dogs were treated and released back to their owner.

