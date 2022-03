Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Space Force big budget winner: The Space Force seeks $24.5 billion in the 2023 budget, about 40 percent more than last year’s request. Officials said the jump reflects the urgency to launch and defend satellites that can spot a hypersonic missile, track a moving truck, assure U.S. nuclear command and control, and more. “There's no more important services than missile warning and the nuclear command-and-control capability we get from space,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters about the request.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO