The city of Highland Village is still asking for residents’ feedback and input on its plans for the future. Last month, the city held an all-day open house meeting to provide information and gather feedback from the community on five major plans that will be updated: the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, Trail System Master Plan, Opportunity Area Plans, use and zoning for vacant tracts, a new “Village Connection” linking all the uses along the length of FM 407 within Highland Village.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO