ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville Business Damaged With Pellet Gun

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA business on South Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged Wednesday...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Courier

Child in Houma shot by pellet gun, police say

A child in Houma was shot and injured by what appeared to be a pellet gun Sunday night, police said. According to Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot, a 4-year-old boy was walking with his family near the twin span bridges around 7 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired an air-powered pistol that struck him in the face.
HOUMA, LA
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pellet
WKRC

1 killed, 2 injured in Boone County crash

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - One person was killed and two others, including a child, injured in a crash in Union on Sunday night. It happened around 7:30 on US 42 near Ransom Drive. Police said a man was driving westbound on US 42 and passing the intersection with Ransom Drive when he ran off the right side of the roadway. He tried to correct his vehicle back onto the roadway, but ended up overcorrecting and causing his vehicle to cross the center line and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle then t-boned a car driven by 46-year-old Charles Smith of Union.
UNION, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Raleigh rape suspect captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect wanted in a rape and burglary at a home in Raleigh last month. Officers were called to an alleged sexual assault Feb. 2 in the 3000 block of Royal Wood Drive, where someone forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner. Wednesday, police arrested Glen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy