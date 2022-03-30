ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Midd women’s lax dominates Plymouth

By Jack Fitzsimmons
WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Middlebury women’s lacrosse team got four goals...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Sisters crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pair of Vermont sisters have made pageant history. For the first time ever, sisters were crowned Miss Vermont USA and Miss Vermont Teen USA. That’s never happened before in the USA pageant system. Kenzie and Kelsey Golonka are from Montpelier. They won their new...
VERMONT STATE
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Friday, April 1

Here's a look at the high school scores and highlights from Friday, April 1. The Whalers came out on fire in their season opener. Sydnee Ramos went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, single and two RBIs. Hayleigh Chenard was 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles and two RBIs while Amelia Davis was 3-for-5 with a home run, double, single and three RBIs. Lilly Gray got the win on the mound as she struck out 15 while allowing three runs off six hits with no walks. For the Spartans, Mikayla Brightman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs while Avery Clough was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Stang (0-1, 0-0 CCL) faces Dartmouth on Monday. The Whalers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) host Barnstable on Monday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Plymouth, VT
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
WCAX

Undergraduate workers at Dartmouth vote to unionize

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Student-workers at Dartmouth College have voted to unionize. The college announced the successful vote Thursday, about three months after students working in the dining hall created the union. The push by the Student Worker Collective at Dartmouth started in January. In a letter to the administration,...
HANOVER, NH
WCAX

Remembering Sister Janice Ryan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Catholic leader who championed education in Vermont has died. Sister Janice Ryan was a member of the Sisters of Mercy in Burlington. She taught for several years and eventually became president of the former Trinity College in Burlington. According to the Burlington Diocese, Ryan then went to Washington where she worked for Vermont Senator Jim Jeffords. When she returned to Vermont, Ryan served as deputy corrections commissioner.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Newport prison superintendent to be replaced

A Malone, New York, hospital is closing its maternity center, forcing would-be mothers to travel up to 40 miles away. Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associates degree. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a...
MALONE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Plymouth State#Wcax
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston University fires men's hockey head coach Albie O'Connell

The Boston University Terriers made waves in the college hockey world without even making the NCAA Tournament. As first reported by ESPN’s John Buccigross, BU has made the decision to fire head coach Albie O’Connell. In a release, athletic director Drew Marochello noted that it was a “difficult decision” to move on from O’Connell, but cited the historic program’s “high expectations” for why a change was needed. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that BU has fired its head men’s hockey coach, following the legendary 40-year run of Jack Parker, who retired 2013, and the short, but successful run of David Quinn, who left for the New York Rangers in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Chester

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old neutered male rabbit named, Chester. Chester is an independent bun. He loves to explore. Chester can be timid but is a great snuggle buddy once he warms up to you. You can learn more about this sweet boy by checking out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.
CHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocean City Today

Worcester Prep tennis teams earn victories over Parkside

(April 1, 2022) The Worcester Prep boys’ and girls’ tennis teams both earned victories over the Parkside Rams on Wednesday in Salisbury. Worcester’s boys’ team won, 7-0. “They played well. They adjusted to the different situations/tactics that their opponent was giving them and reduced their unforced...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WCAX

Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run

A diner in Fairlee is closing its doors, much to the dismay of regular customers. Proposed tariffs put a chill on Vt. solar development. On the cusp of building season in Vermont, the federal government is dealing solar project developers a blow. Vt. lawmakers, governor pursue strategy of compromise. Updated:...
FAIRLEE, VT
Eyewitness News

‘Husky weekend’ proclaimed in honor of UConn women’s basketball team

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team earning a 14th consecutive Final Four berth, the upcoming weekend has been proclaimed as “Husky Weekend.”. Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he proclaimed Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, 2022 as “Husky Weekend”...
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Truck fire spreads to S. Burlington home under construction

Friday is the first day of Autism Awareness Month and Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh is inviting families with autistic children to the mall this weekend for a special event. City parks could be the key to happiness in urban areas. April kicks off with Montpelier's Art Walk PART2 - Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
Q 96.1

2022 Baseball & Softball Schedule for Presque Isle High School

It's hard to believe looking outside that local high school baseball and softball will be starting in the coming weeks, but teams have begun indoor practices to train for the upcoming season. In Aroostook County, many teams play outside on a field for the first time during their first game of the regular season. The baseball/softball season in Maine starts with hats, mittens, and coats on and ends with everyone looking for bug spray!
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy