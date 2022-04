GREENVILLE, N.C. – Georgina Corrick tossed six shutout innings Friday evening to lead South Florida to a 9-0 victory over East Carolina in the opening game of an American Athletic Conference series at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The win was the first in league play for the Bulls (29-10, 1-3 AAC) after they were swept at […]

