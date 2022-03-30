Tara Lair, Seaside

Tenino captured wins in No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles to fend off 1A Evergreen League foe Eatonville, 3-2, during a home match on Tuesday. The highlight of the day was Beavers’ No. 1 doubles duo Rilee Jones and Destiny Sampley battling back from a 4-6 loss to win back-to-back, 6-1, 6-3, to seal the victory.
Corvallis High senior Sydney Soskis won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Wednesday to lead the Spartans in a three-team track and field meet at Crescent Valley. Soskis was first in the 100 meters (12.78 seconds), 200 (26.88) and long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) and also...
After its first loss in four games, the Tenino boys soccer team bounced back to defeat Ilwaco on the coast, 3-1, to improve to 5-2 and 4-1 in league, thanks to another brace from Tyler Minerich. It’s the freshman’s 10th goal of the season already. “Tyler’s a really...
Morton-White Pass senior Jordan Koetje won three events on Thursday in a 1A/2B/1B track meet at Tenino. Koetje won the girls 100 meters in 12.73 seconds, the 200 (26.97) and the 300 hurdles (47.93). She also ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay team. Chloe Kelly, who won the 400 (1:14.7), ran a leg on the same relay squad.
Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas. The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent...
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field reopened last year, and although the renovated venue hosted several meets in 2021 including the Olympic Trials, COVID-19 restrictions made events look a lot different. Fast-forward a year and this weekend's Hayward Premiere will be the first meet for the University of Oregon where...
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 14, Ferris 2: Brandon Faire had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Trenton Hiatt added two hits and drove in three and Dom Longo went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for U-Hi.
Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
