Tara Lair, Seaside

Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 14, Ferris 2: Brandon Faire had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Trenton Hiatt added two hits and drove in three and Dom Longo went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for U-Hi.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO