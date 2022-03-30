Bill Westerholm, Seaside

Capsules for 2022 fastpitch softball programs in the Greater Spokane League. Records from 2021 COVID-shortened season. Central Valley (11-2, 10-1 GSL): The Bears return several impact players for coach Joe Stanton, including SS Emily Schulhauser, OF Kinsey Urbiha, P Grace Melcher and 3B Sofia Morales. Cheney (6-7, 5-6): Coach Gary...
Tenino captured wins in No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles to fend off 1A Evergreen League foe Eatonville, 3-2, during a home match on Tuesday. The highlight of the day was Beavers’ No. 1 doubles duo Rilee Jones and Destiny Sampley battling back from a 4-6 loss to win back-to-back, 6-1, 6-3, to seal the victory.
Morton-White Pass senior Jordan Koetje won three events on Thursday in a 1A/2B/1B track meet at Tenino. Koetje won the girls 100 meters in 12.73 seconds, the 200 (26.97) and the 300 hurdles (47.93). She also ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay team. Chloe Kelly, who won the 400 (1:14.7), ran a leg on the same relay squad.
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 14, Ferris 2: Brandon Faire had three hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Titans (4-2, 3-1) beat the Saxons (0-4, 0-4) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Trenton Hiatt added two hits and drove in three and Dom Longo went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for U-Hi.
Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 5-3 win over Oregon City at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, March 30.
Roundup of Wednesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 10, North Central 0: Courtney Miller struck out 15 in a complete game one-hitter and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a double and the Saxons (4-3, 2-3) beat the Wolfpack (1-4, 1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game.
Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 8, Mt. Spokane 4: Ricco Longo went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Titans (5-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carson Coffield homered, doubled and had two RBIs for Mt. Spokane.
HERMISTON — Grant Anderson is a man who does his research. That includes prospective colleges. The Hermiston senior chose Corban University in Salem as his next stop for academics and athletics. “I looked at quite a bit of schools,” he said. “Some big state schools and church schools. Corban...
Lehigh University freshman Jonathan Bennett (Hanford) had a good indoor men’s track season recently. At the Patriot League Indoor Championships last month, Bennett finished fifth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 8.07 seconds. Bennett also finished sixth in the men’s 60-meter finals with a...
