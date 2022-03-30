ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Faith-based drama Breaking Strongholds to premiere in Montgomery

By Maegan Kirby
 1 day ago
Breaking Strongholds, a faith-based mystery drama, will premiere its first two episodes April 16 in Montgomery, which is the show's film location. There will be four episodes total, with the first one releasing on YouTube and Pure Flix on April 30 and the remaining...

