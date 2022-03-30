Faith-based drama Breaking Strongholds to premiere in Montgomery

Atlanta is a well-produced show about … I’m not sure what anymore, exactly, based on the Season 3 premiere. The show turns the idea of prestige television on its head by refusing to take even its own rules seriously, and we love Atlanta for that: its invisible sports cars, its red herrings, its snide, high-concept execution, its Craig. But Thursday’s bait-and-switch was more tedious than anything. The premiere was a two-parter, and though the first installment, “Three Slaps,” is the more ambitious of the two—well constructed, societally aware, and begging for dissection—you get the sense that Donald Glover and Co. rescued themselves by airing two episodes at once. Hopefully we won’t look back on this as the moment the series’ dedication to subversion felt like it stopped having much of a point.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO