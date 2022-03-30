ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘What parents are they supporting?’: Moms speak out against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By Kendall Ross, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIUFa_0eupFPz600
Courtesy of Janelle and Monica Perez

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law this week as expected, but some opponents of the legislation say they were taken aback by the move to sign it so suddenly.

Taking effect July 1, HB 1557 -- dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill -- bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade or "in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards," according to the text of the bill.

DeSantis signed the bill into law Monday in a ceremony at Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Florida.

“Governor Ron DeSantis signed the ‘Don't Say Gay’ bill in the most cowardly way possible today,” Joe Saunders, the senior political director of Equality Florida, said during a press conference held after the signing.

“He hid his agenda from the media and the public until the last moment," Saunders said, adding that the decision to quickly sign the bill at a charter school helped him avoid the student protesters at public schools who had demonstrated in recent weeks against the legislation.

But Bryan Griffin, a deputy press secretary for DeSantis, told ABC News that the bill was signed the same day it was received it from the legislature, "which is not out of the ordinary" for the Governor's office. He also noted that like public schools, charter schools are also subject to the law.

Will Larkins, president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida, said he organized one of the many student protests in opposition to the law.

“The issue here is that they're writing into law, essentially, an outdated and dangerous stereotype that queer people are inherently perverse or sexual,” Larkins said at the press conference.

DeSantis said on Monday that the law is “about protecting parents’ ability to be involved” in their children’s school lives, but not all parents agreed. Janelle Perez, a Miami mother who is running for a seat in the Florida State Senate, has spoken out against it.

"Governor DeSantis spoke a lot about the freedom of parents today. But you know which type of parents he didn't mention? Me,” she said during the Equality Florida press conference. “LGBTQ parents were not mentioned at all during Governor DeSantis’ speech.”

Critics have raised questions about what the law will mean for LGBTQ+ families.

“What children are they protecting and what parents are they supporting? Because it's not my child. And it's not me as a parent," Perez told ABC News.

Perez said that she was “in the closet” for about 10 years before coming out to her parents the same day that she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer at 28 years old.

"My parents were conservative and were not accepting of the LGBTQ community or of you know, gay people in general,” she said. “I had to look at cancer and think that I was gonna die to finally find the strength to tell my mom and dad that I'm gay.”

She and her wife, Monica Perez, who were eventually married in Janelle’s parents’ front yard, now have two daughters together, one of whom will start kindergarten next school year.

“We really had to struggle in order to have these girls who we love,” Janelle Perez said.

The couple is now concerned about the future consequences of the law for families like theirs and the environment that it will create for their children.

"When I found out about this bill, it was just, it was a very personal thing for me because I just thought of my daughter's well being," Monica Perez said.

Janelle Perez worries that her daughter will not be able to talk about her family in school.

"Teachers will not be able to discuss it openly and freely because they're going to be afraid of what they say can lead to a lawsuit," she said. When DeSantis talks about freedom and things like that, it's definitely not freedom for all Floridians. It's just freedom for Floridians who agree with him."

"When our daughter has events in school...how is it going to be for our family?" Monica Perez said. “Is it gonna be okay for both of their moms to attend? Or is that something that she won't be able to have her parents participate in because it can't be talked about?"

The couple said it is important for others to see diverse families represented and will continue their efforts in making a more accepting world for their daughters and LGBTQ youth.

"I think that the LGBTQ community has consistently tried to make the life of LGBTQ people who come after them better," Janelle Perez said. "What I hope will continue to happen now that this bill has become a law, is that people will rise up, people will speak up, families like mine will step further into the light."

"We know what it's like to have to fight for this. And this family that we have, we're incredibly proud of it and nobody is going to silence us. Nobody is going to make us hide," Janelle Perez said.

“This is going to make us stand out even more,” Monica Perez added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida and Texas governors face business backlash over anti-LGBTQ moves

The governors of Florida and Texas are sparring with big business as some companies voice objections to new measures targeting LGBTQ rights in both states. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Walt Disney Co. "woke" after its muted objection to a bill that would ban classroom talk about sexual orientation and gender identity with kids in kindergarten through third grade. The Republican directed his ire at one of the largest employers in his state after Disney CEO Bob Chapek reversed course and came out publicly against the measure at his company's annual meeting with shareholders.
FLORIDA STATE
Times-Republican

I’m a Christian mom and I love my trans daughter

Moms of trans kids are so tired. We can’t keep living in flight or fight mode. We need you. I’m a Christian, a nurse, and a hard working, loving mom of seven children. One of them, my 11-year-old daughter Kai, is transgender. She’s happy and healthy, with a huge circle of friends and a supportive school in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Biden administration meets with Florida LGBTQ community on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Saunders
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Gay Rights#Gay People#Racism#Equality Florida#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Austin

AG Paxton, lawyers disagree on whether investigations of trans kids' parents can continue

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Ken Paxton, lawyers for parents of trans kids disagree on whether child abuse investigations can continue. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Warns States Against Treading On Civil Rights Of Transgender Youth

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department's top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws. Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy