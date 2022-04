Rihanna is officially in her third trimester of pregnancy, and shared a new bump selfie to mark the milestone. After revealing that her baby is almost here during a recent interview with Elle, the singer showed off her growing stomach in a cropped graphic T-shirt and low-rise jeans on her Instagram Stories, capturing what could be the very last days of her pregnancy. While panning the camera from her backside to her belly, Rih giggled and captioned the video, "Takin 'booty do' to new levels. #PreggoAF."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO