ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

President Biden's job approval rating hits low in Arizona

By Jill Ryan
Fronteras Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s job approval rating is at an all-time low in Arizona. An...

fronterasdesk.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Poll shows Americans want Biden to be tougher on Russia as approval rating remains stagnant

The majority of Americans want Joe Biden to take a tougher stance when responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine according to a new poll by the Associated Press and NORC Public Affairs Research.Released on Thursday, the results show 56 per cent of respondents say they believe the president’s response to Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine has not been tough enough, while only 36 per cent think it has been about right, and six per cent said it has been too tough.The AP-NORC poll of 1,082 adults was conducted 17-21 March and has a margin of error of four per...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden’s job approval slips to 40% as he loses support among women, black voters and independents in new poll: More than 70% aren’t confident in the president’s handling of Ukraine and over HALF believe a US war with Russia is imminent

President Joe Biden's job approval rating dropped even lower this month, according to a new poll released on Sunday, as a staggering seven in 10 Americans believe he may not be capable of dealing with Russia's bloody and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Just 40 percent of respondents to NBC's new...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden’s approval rating holding steady as US warms to his Ukraine response, poll finds

Americans are firmly behind President Joe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far but it has done little to change his overall popularity, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.In the survey from Yahoo News/YouGov, Mr Biden’s job performance is supported by 41 per cent of respondents while 53 per cent disapprove of his handling of the presidency. That’s a loss of one percentage point in his approval rating over the last month in this poll, while his disapproval rating has not changed.Ukraine latest - follow liveAt the same time, the poll recorded a double-digit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Rating#Economy#Job Performance#Democrat
YourErie

Pennsylvania Senate Primary Poll: Oz & McCormick tied, majority undecided

(WHTM) – A new WJET/WFXP/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll shows Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick virtually tied in the May 17 Pennsylvania Republican US Senate primary, but a majority of voters remain undecided. In the poll of 373 Pennsylvania Republicans, the former television personality Oz received one more vote than McCormick, a former hedge […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Oklahoman

Biden: Government standing up to 'hateful' transgender bills like Oklahoma's

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is "standing up" for transgender Americans against "hateful bills" being passed at the state level and that he is committed to advancing equality across society. Oklahoma is one of at least 10 states that have banned transgender athletes from participating in sports at all levels in a way that is consistent with their gender identity. On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 2 into law, which bans transgender...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy