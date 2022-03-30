President Biden's job approval rating hits low in Arizona

Americans are firmly behind President Joe Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far but it has done little to change his overall popularity, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.In the survey from Yahoo News/YouGov, Mr Biden’s job performance is supported by 41 per cent of respondents while 53 per cent disapprove of his handling of the presidency. That’s a loss of one percentage point in his approval rating over the last month in this poll, while his disapproval rating has not changed.Ukraine latest - follow liveAt the same time, the poll recorded a double-digit...
