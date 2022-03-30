President Biden's job approval rating hits low in Arizona

The majority of Americans want Joe Biden to take a tougher stance when responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine according to a new poll by the Associated Press and NORC Public Affairs Research.Released on Thursday, the results show 56 per cent of respondents say they believe the president’s response to Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine has not been tough enough, while only 36 per cent think it has been about right, and six per cent said it has been too tough.The AP-NORC poll of 1,082 adults was conducted 17-21 March and has a margin of error of four per...

