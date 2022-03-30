Indictments handed down

Audio has emerged from an interview with a state trooper who was involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, but Louisiana State Police have yet to comment. According to edited clips obtained by the Associated Press, state trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was being interviewed by investigators, reportedly said about the traffic stop, "I was scared. He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him -- and that's why I struck him."

MONROE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO