ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Indictments handed down

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZBUl_0euobpkL00

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 25 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

DAVID B. CHAFFINS, 38

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

FRANKLIN LEE CONN, 71

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

HAROLD D. DYER, 40

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

TYRONE ISAAC BAILEY, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

CHARLES E. BLIZZARD, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ADRIANNE N. COOK, 33

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

ELI R. BURROW, 38

Fayetteville, Arkansas, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BARRY L. NEFF, 55

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

BRANDON MICHAEL MORGAN, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

CHRISTOFER RAY MORGAN, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

DANIELLE VIRGINIA LEE ROSE, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

MICHAEL J. KING, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

TYQUANE KNAPP, 22

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

KENDALL T. ZORNES, 31

Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES M. MILLER, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

RICHARD E. EVANS, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN TAYLOR, 25

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Arson

TERRI LEE ALLEN, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

KEYSAUN CROSETTI HARRIS, 25

Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

NEIL T. MELVIN, 45

Wurtland, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

JAMES G. STEPP, 42

Miamisburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

ANGEL M. THOMPSON, 27

Louisa, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

State Grand Jury hands down new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury has handed down a slew of additional indictments against suspended attorneys Alex Murdaugh and Cory Fleming. Most of the indictments are related to the wrongful death case involving the family’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in February 2018 after what was described as a slip-and-fall accident […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Blade

Man indicted for fatal stabbing

A man accused of fatally stabbing a woman on March 1 was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Thursday. Ofari Smith, 22, faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, and abduction for the death of Whitney Wade, 33.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
FITSNews

Sentences Handed Down In Myrtle Beach Cartel Bust Case

Thirty gang members and drug trafficking associates in Horry County, South Carolina who were linked by federal prosecutors to a Mexican cartel have pleaded guilty to an array of charges, according to a release from the office of interim U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. Talk about timing, huh?. Right as...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Lucasville, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
City
West Portsmouth, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Government
State
Arkansas State
BET

New Audio Emerges Of Louisana State Trooper Talking About Ronald Greene Killing

Audio has emerged from an interview with a state trooper who was involved in the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, but Louisiana State Police have yet to comment. According to edited clips obtained by the Associated Press, state trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was being interviewed by investigators, reportedly said about the traffic stop, "I was scared. He could have done anything once my hold was broke off him -- and that's why I struck him."
MONROE, LA
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
110
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy