Indictments handed down
SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 25 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
DAVID B. CHAFFINS, 38
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
FRANKLIN LEE CONN, 71
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
HAROLD D. DYER, 40
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
TYRONE ISAAC BAILEY, 22
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
CHARLES E. BLIZZARD, 39
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
ADRIANNE N. COOK, 33
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
ELI R. BURROW, 38
Fayetteville, Arkansas, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
BARRY L. NEFF, 55
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
BRANDON MICHAEL MORGAN, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
CHRISTOFER RAY MORGAN, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
DANIELLE VIRGINIA LEE ROSE, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
MICHAEL J. KING, 48
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
TYQUANE KNAPP, 22
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
KENDALL T. ZORNES, 31
Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMES M. MILLER, 27
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
RICHARD E. EVANS, 42
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN TAYLOR, 25
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Arson
TERRI LEE ALLEN, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
KEYSAUN CROSETTI HARRIS, 25
Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
NEIL T. MELVIN, 45
Wurtland, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
JAMES G. STEPP, 42
Miamisburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
ANGEL M. THOMPSON, 27
Louisa, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs
