When Tiger Woods won the 1997 Masters, he re-wrote a good portion of the Masters history by breaking 20 records and tying seven others. In the ensuing 25 years, Woods has continued to match or erase marks at Augusta National with remarkable frequency—it’s what happens when you win the event five times. Although some of his records from 1997 have since been broken, Woods’ name is still attached to 36 records in the tournament’s media guide. Oh, and of those 27 records from 1997, 10 still stand. Here, appearing in chronological order, is a list of all Woods’ Masters records, some of which he is likely to hold on to for a long time, if not in perpetuity.

