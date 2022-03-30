ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Road Closure Notice: On Florida Ave in NE Palm Bay

Palm Bay, Florida
 2 days ago

The Contractor for Public Works; Ranger construction., will be performing Paving operations along east end of Florida Ave with complete or partial detour/ closure. As part of the work, road closures will be needed for the approaching streets leading to Florida Ave and Florida Ave. on the east end with 24hr road closure for Paving operation on the indicated dates and times below.

Florida Ave From Lipscomb St Heading East; Full Road Closure Starting from 7 AM Monday, April 4th until Friday, April 8th, 2022 at 5 PM

Road closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.

