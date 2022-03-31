ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

6 Hirschi students sign letters of intent

By Joshua Hoggard, M.J. Baird
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTOeJ_0euoMvDc00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It may not have been officially listed on the calendar as a “National Signing Day”, but at Hirschi High School, six players put the pen to paper Wednesday, formally announcing their college commitments.

The signings come after the Huskies find the most post-season succes s in school history, advancing to the UIL 4A State Semifinals in football and taking home silver in the UIL 4A State Basketball Tournament .

It should come as no surprise that all six student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent were members of the Huskies’ football team, and two were also members of the Hirschi basketball team.

Starting at the Division 1 level, Jewel Fletcher is taking his talents to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Fletcher will become a Golden Lion at this HBCU, joining a football team that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Fletcher, the Huskies 2021 Team MVP, is a lethal threat as a kick returner and brings blazing speed to the Pine Bluff roster.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: December 9, 2021 — Hirschi Huskies Football

“What I’ve been doing the past years, I feel like within 2 or 3 years, I can change the whole program around with me and a couple other signees,” Fletcher said. “The coach that offered me, that recruited me the whole way, he looked at me the same way as being able to turn the whole program around.”

Standout athlete in both football and basketball, Jeleal Minniefield , is taking his talent to McMurry University.

On offense, Minniefield combined for 15 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Defensively, he lead the Huskies with 5 interceptions.

Joining Minniefield and becoming a War Hawk at McMurry is Keyshun Jackson, the first-team all-district linebacker who racked up an impressive 143 tackles, 100 of which were solo.

Speaking of players with over 100 tackles, defensive lineman La’trevious Dever-Wiley also eclipsed 100 tackles in 2021, 12 of which were for a loss and 5 of which were sacks.

Dever-Wiley is taking his talents to Northeastern Oklahoma State.

Fellow defensive tackle Kelsey Scott signed with the Southwest Baptist Bearcats, who play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Scott racked up 6 sacks in 2021, good enough to tie for second on the Huskies.

Last, another multi-sport athlete who played on the field and the court, Princeton Brown is heading to Bethany College.

Brown was praised by his coaches for his versatility. He played on offense, defense and special teams in 2021. He hopes to help the Swedes of Bethany with his do-it-all skillset.

Congratulations to these Texoma Talent signings to play at the next level.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Texoma's Homepage and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State football spring drills in full effect

CHADRON, Neb. – March 31, 2022 -- Chadron State College football goes on the field in full pads for the first time on Thursday, putting spring drills in high gear for the next three weeks. The Eagles are preparing for their annual spring game, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
State
Arkansas State
Local
Texas Education
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 JUCO Player of the Year Sean East considers transfer to Oregon Ducks

On April 1, point guard Sean East was named the 2021-2022 NJCAA-Division I Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, an award given annually to the top Junior College player in the country. That same day, East revealed his top-6 schools, which included Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson, Missouri, South Florida, and BYU. East is working on scheduling a visit to Eugene, according to a report from Matt Prehm at 247Sports, having previously visited BYU and Missouri with a trip to South Florida already on the calendar. East averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists last season at John A. Logan Junior College in Texas....
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany College#Mcmurry University#Kfdx#Hirschi High School#Uil#Division 1#Hbcu
WITN

Toledo graduate transfer Isaiah Winstead is committed to ECU Football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has added a graduate transfer wide receiver, Isaiah Winstead, out of Toledo. He made the announcement on social media this evening. ECU football showed their excitement. As did head coach Mike Houston who has been figuring out how his wide receivers stack up this...
GREENVILLE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia Bulldogs OL transfers to SMU

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Owen Condon has transferred to the SMU Mustangs football program. Condon has played in 22 career games for Georgia across four seasons. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound senior out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, should have more opportunities for playing time at SMU. Condon faced stout competition along the offensive line at Georgia.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy