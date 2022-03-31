6 Hirschi students sign letters of intent

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It may not have been officially listed on the calendar as a “National Signing Day”, but at Hirschi High School, six players put the pen to paper Wednesday, formally announcing their college commitments.

The signings come after the Huskies find the most post-season succes s in school history, advancing to the UIL 4A State Semifinals in football and taking home silver in the UIL 4A State Basketball Tournament .

It should come as no surprise that all six student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent were members of the Huskies’ football team, and two were also members of the Hirschi basketball team.

Starting at the Division 1 level, Jewel Fletcher is taking his talents to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Fletcher will become a Golden Lion at this HBCU, joining a football team that plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Fletcher, the Huskies 2021 Team MVP, is a lethal threat as a kick returner and brings blazing speed to the Pine Bluff roster.

“What I’ve been doing the past years, I feel like within 2 or 3 years, I can change the whole program around with me and a couple other signees,” Fletcher said. “The coach that offered me, that recruited me the whole way, he looked at me the same way as being able to turn the whole program around.”

Standout athlete in both football and basketball, Jeleal Minniefield , is taking his talent to McMurry University.

On offense, Minniefield combined for 15 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving. Defensively, he lead the Huskies with 5 interceptions.

Joining Minniefield and becoming a War Hawk at McMurry is Keyshun Jackson, the first-team all-district linebacker who racked up an impressive 143 tackles, 100 of which were solo.

Speaking of players with over 100 tackles, defensive lineman La’trevious Dever-Wiley also eclipsed 100 tackles in 2021, 12 of which were for a loss and 5 of which were sacks.

Dever-Wiley is taking his talents to Northeastern Oklahoma State.

Fellow defensive tackle Kelsey Scott signed with the Southwest Baptist Bearcats, who play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Scott racked up 6 sacks in 2021, good enough to tie for second on the Huskies.

Last, another multi-sport athlete who played on the field and the court, Princeton Brown is heading to Bethany College.

Brown was praised by his coaches for his versatility. He played on offense, defense and special teams in 2021. He hopes to help the Swedes of Bethany with his do-it-all skillset.

Congratulations to these Texoma Talent signings to play at the next level.

