Charlotte “Sister” Evonne McClure – 86 – South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- South Fulton police say a man is in custody after kidnapping a 1-year-old girl. Police state that 33-year-old Erjahn McClean kidnapped the girl after getting into a fight with her mother Wednesday night. Police announced McClean's arrest Thursday afternoon. They state that the child is...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A car slammed into a home following an overnight chase in south Charlotte, authorities said. A WBTV crew on the scene saw that the car slammed into the backside of a brick home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing a lot of damage to both. A...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were injured in a crash involving a CATS train and a vehicle in south Charlotte Monday morning, officials confirmed. The crash happened near the 4500 block of Old Pineville Road around 8:15 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said a car was coming out of […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Park Road in south Charlotte has reopened following its closure due to a “confine space incident,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Firefighters said the incident was in the 9200 block of Park Road. Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, the...
One lane open after multi-vehicle crash on I-485 near Park Road in Pineville area. Those looking to avoid the crash should take Park Road or Pineville Matthews Road. Crash on I-77 N at Clanton Road in Charlotte snarls traffic. Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT. The crash is...
Chief says CompStat helps department know where to put its manpower. While many cities across the nation are grappling with skyrocketing crime rates, one city in metro Atlanta is enjoying a three-year run during which its crime numbers have plunged more than 40%. South Fulton recently announced a 17% drop...
I’m not good at saying goodbye. In fact, I’m pretty cowardly. I push it off and focus on the next time I can see the person again because I have a hard time processing losing contact with friends and family. In April, Decatur is losing a friend and...
Comments / 0