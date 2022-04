BIG STONE GAP, VA - Larry Rance Whittemore 58, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Larry was born on June 05, 1963, in Kentucky, he was the son of the late; Elmer Whittemore and Martha Faye (Adams) Whittemore. He was a simple man and had lived in Big Stone Gap for many years. He was a farm hand by trade, he worked for Woody Franklin for many years at their dairy. He lived a simple life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

BIG STONE GAP, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO