Dublin, TX

Baseball, softball

dublincitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dublin Lady Lions moved to 1-5 in district after a...

www.dublincitizen.com

Newberry Observer

Softball sweeps #18 Carson-Newman

NEWBERRY — For the first time under Head Coach Ciria Triplett, the Newberry softball team took both games of a doubleheader from a ranked opponent. They swept the 18th-ranked Carson-Newman Eagles on March 26, at the Smith Road Complex. With the wins, the Wolves improved to 26-10 overall and 7-5 in SAC play.
NEWBERRY, SC
Austin American-Statesman

High school softball update: Bowie's Olivia Moreno player of the week; Thorndale red hot

Anderson is 6-0 in District 17-5A play after beating Travis 23-0 in a game that the Trojans scored 11 runs in the first inning then 12 more in the second. The game was called after Travis batted in the third. Junior center fielder Leti Paiz is off to a hot streak as she is hitting .550 with 33 hits and 11 RBIs. Anderson recovered from a slow start before shining in league play.
THORNDALE, TX
Leavenworth Times

SEASON PREVIEW: Young Lansing softball team focused on improvement

With only one senior, Lansing is young. But what the Lions lack in experience, they hope to make up for in energy and enthusiasm. “Every day at practice I have to match that energy with my drills,” Lansing softball coach Jackie Sells said. “They’re going to be exciting to watch. I can’t wait.”
LANSING, KS
KTEN.com

Whitesboro softball beats S&S in windy Tuesday matchup

SADLER, Texas (KTEN) - In a windy Tuesday evening affair, Whitesboro softball beat S&S 3-1. It took a while for the bats to heat up, but Whitesboro scored first in the top of the fifth inning on back-to-back hits from Bradi Gallaway and Addi McBride.
WHITESBORO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU baseball faces off with Texas A&M Kingsville starting Friday

TAMIU head baseball coach Philip Middleton isn't going to be surprised by anything Texas A&M Kingsville does in the four-game series scheduled for this weekend. Middleton coached at TAMUK for seven years and played a part in the recruitment of many players currently on the team's roster. So when he talks about the players on that team, he knows what he's talking about and he knows what they can do at the plate and on the mound. "They're a good offensive club with some veteran guys in their lineup," he said. "We have some of the benefit that...
KINGSVILLE, TX
