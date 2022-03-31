England beat South Africa to reach Women’s Cricket World Cup final 2022 – as it happened

Anya Shrubsole celebrates taking the key wicket of Laura Wolvaardt during the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa at Hagley Oval. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Sky are now showing the World Cup final from 2017. I was there with my kids and my dad - what an incredible day that was. Hope Saturday/Sunday’s final is just as thrilling. England, the reigning World Champions, on a roll after a dog’s breakfast of a start to the tournament, to play the unbeaten, imperious Aussies. We’ll be here - hope you will too. Thanks for all the messages, have a lovely day/night!

No team has previously ever lost two games and made the final - England, remember, lost three.

A relieved and happy looking Heather Knight takes to the microphone, “ I’m really pleased. It was a complete performance today. The girls brought their best cricket when all was on the line. Really chuffed and excited for Sunday. Wyatt was outstanding and really selective with the balls she attacked, she didn’t get bogged down that she was picking the fielders.”

Wyatt: Dunkley: Ecclestone. What a trio!

The South African captain Sune Luus: “England played a brilliant performance today. I just think we needed to be clinical today and we weren’t, but we still had a great campaign this World Cup and we’re not taking anything away from that. In those crunch moments we’ve done extrememely well to get over the line.”

So England will play Australia at Christchurch on 3rd April in the World Cup Final - 10pm start on Saturday, BST. It is the first time the two teams have met in a women’s final since 1988. The Aussies will have to be favourites, but if England play like this... and with Ecclestone bowling as she is...

“Hi again from Wellington, Tanya!” Good morning evening Ed Kay.



“I was disappointed to not be able to watch the England ladies live at the Basin yesterday but more than happy to trade that for tonight’s performance.



“Let’s hope we can put it all together for one last game and give the Aussies a run for their money on Sunday. A tight final would be an appropriate way to see our such a great tournament.”

Too right - it’s been a humdinger.

Danni Wyatt is holding onto her player of the match award for her scintillating hundred as the players shake hands, South Africa anorak clad. A sad end for what was a wonderful tournament for them.

I hope you did !

WICKET! Chetty st Jones b Ecclestone 21 (South Africa 156 all out - England win by 137 runs

Six-fer! Chetty charges, flails, misses and Jones swoops off the bails! England are through to their sixth final after starting the tournament with a hat-trick of losses, the wheels, doors and exhaust pipe bumping down the road

WICKET! Klass c Beaumont b Ecclestone 3 (South Africa 152-9)

Ecclestone gets her five-fer! The pressure is on Beaumont, but she makes no mistake, getting down on one knee to take an easy catch at point

37th over: South Africa 152-8 ( Chetty 17, Klass 3) A fistful of singles off Dean.

36th over: South Africa 148-8 ( Chetty 16, Klass 0) Too good, too good! Ecclestone now has 4-32- can she get that first international five-fer? It’s nearly hers as she beats Klass with a couple of peaches.

WICKET! Ismail c Ecclestone 12 (South Africa 148-8)

Dean gets a catch at last, getting a huge hug from Anya Shrubsole in the process, as Ismail swings to mid-off as her luck runs out at last.

35th over: South Africa 147-7 ( Chetty 15, Ismail 12) Ismail on the charge again, cracking Dean through the covers for another four, before getting a leading edge which the sprawling Dean can’t reach in her follow through. Then Ismail swings, misses and... is that a missed stumping? Anyway, the ball flies down to the rope for four leg byes.

34th over: South Africa 135-7 ( Chetty 12, Ismail 7) England appeal for a run-out - just because they can - but its not out. Ismail hasn’t give up, smashing Ecclestone through the covers with stylish panache.

33rd over: South Africa 127-7 ( Chetty 11, Ismail 0) They pause for drinks: to toast the last rites. My hot water bottle has gone cold.

“Not wanting to count chickens early, but”....writes Phil Cavanagh, “Looks like the Proteas forgot to beware the wounded lion(esses).

“The final looks to be a contest between the ‘auld enemies’.”

I think you’re right! Dean gets some bowling practise in - though that’s another wide.



32nd over: South Africa 124-7 ( Chetty 10, Ismail 0) Wides are South Africa’s only friend at the moment, as one from Ecclestone flies wide of Jones and almost down to the rope.

31st over: South Africa 117-7 ( Chetty 6, Ismail 0) Seven from the over as Dean slips out a couple of wides.

30th over: South Africa 110-6 ( Chetty 1) du Preez slaps Ecclestone for a meaty four before getting down on her knees for a mis-judged sweep. Ecclestone now has 17 wickets in the World Cup - the most ever by an England female cricketer.

WICKET! du Preez b Ecclestone 30 (South Africa 110-7)

Not the best shot du Preez will ever play, trying to sweep from middle, comprehensively misses. Deceived in the flight.



29th over: South Africa 104-6 (du Preez 25, Chetty 0) Dean loops through another, du Preez surviving a slice that falls just short of backward point.

28th over: South Africa 101-6 (du Preez 22, Chetty 0) A second for Ecclestone, the ball after Heather Knight is convinced by an elongated appeal off an arm ball - which is very much not out after missing the pad altogether. South Africa slip-sliding to defeat here.

WICKET Tyron c Sciver b Ecclestone 3 (South Africa 101-6)

Tries to turn Ecclestone off her ankles and Sciver takes another smart catch at mid-wicket



27th over: South Africa 100-5 (du Preez 21, Tyron 3) The South African hundred comes up with a whimper and a Charlie Dean wide.

26th over: South Africa 97-5 (du Preez 21, Tyron 1) Beautiful from Ecclestone - I can’t see South Africa coming back from this now. Kapp is their talismanic hitter.

“Hello Tanya,”. Hello Arthur Graves in a very damp Sydney!

“Might it be possible to see the scorecard too?”

Ah - let me see if I can fix it.

WICKET! Kapp b Ecclestone 21 (South Africa 96-5)

Ecclestone throws it large, Kapp has a swing, misses, and the ball plumps into middle stump.

25th over: South Africa 95-4 (du Preez 20, Kapp 21) At the half way stage, South Africa need another 199 runs. Kapp is brought out a pencilled note, and a drink: whatever was on it made her laugh.

24th over: South Africa 92-4 (du Preez 18, Kapp 20) It’s Ecclestone time! She intimidates with every inch of her six foot frame, despite her smiles. But what is this? Kapp leans onto the back foot and cuts her for four.

23rd over: South Africa 86-4 (du Preez 17, Kapp 15) Tidy from Dean, she’s got such a great temperament, doesn’t let a few mistakes in the field get to her.

“Jetlagged at 1:30 am here but such a privilege to watch this all round excellence and camaraderie from the England side . Thanks for the commentary, as always.” A pleasure Ed Mackereth - where are you and where have you been?!

22nd over: South Africa 81-4 (du Preez 16, Kapp 11) Kapp has had enough poking about and crashes Cross for four down the ground. Then pancakes one the air where the ball swirls about and Dean at mid-on, trying to follow its path, can’t get a finger on the ball and it falls safely to the ground.

21st over: South Africa 74-4 (du Preez 16, Kapp 4) Slow and tight from Charlie Dean and South Africa can’t break the shackles.

7.25am BST

20th over: South Africa 72-4 (du Preez 15, Kapp 3) Cross is tidy, South Africa do some casual pruning. On the boundary Lisa Keighley makes urgent notes with a pencil.

This is interesting - and true I think. After all the Burns-Hartley stuff last (?) year. Not than anyone has to support anyone else - but it had all gone very quiet.

19th over: South Africa 70-4 (du Preez 14, Kapp 2) Knight turns to Charlie Dean, and she makes a breakthrough with her third ball! She’s got a golden arm, this girl.

7.17am BST

WICKET! Goodall b Dean 29 (South Africa 67-4)

Attempts to paddle sweep but misses, shuffles too far across the stumps, and is unceremoniously bowled



18th over: South Africa 66-3 (Goodall 29, du Preez 12) The current run rate 3.71, the required run-rate 7.05. South Africa have been brilliant in this competition, but I’m just not sure where the runs are going to come from. Cross is characteristically neat and tidy again, pinning Goodall to the stumps with her last ball.

17th over: South Africa 65-3 (Goodall 29, du Preez 11) Sciver resumes, bowling in a short sleeved jumper, South Africa can only squeeze two from the over; and they’ve got ten overs of Ecclestone to get through.

16th over: South Africa 63-3 (Goodall 28, du Preez 10) It looks like it is getting a bit chilly out there at the Hagley Oval, the jumpers are on in the crowd. A nice diving stop by Wyatt to cut off a cut by du Preez. They stop for DRINKS, with the run rate creeping up towards seven an over.

15th over: South Africa 61-3 (Goodall 27, du Preez 9) Five from Sciver’s over.

14th over: South Africa 56-3 (Goodall 24, du Preez 7) du Preez reaches the boundary with a thick edge off Cross that just beats Sophie Ecclestone who ends up splodged on the ground. Some kids are having an absolute ball sliding down the World Cup sign embedded in the grass in a deconstructed cardboard box. As cricket should be.

Shout out from this end too!

13th over: South Africa 48-3 (Goodall 23, du Preez 1) Goodall continues to pinch and poke.

An email! It’s from my brother in law Chris in Sedona-Arizona. “Grandad says we should win it with the runs we have on the board. Only we just found out he has Covid. Does that count as potentially clouded judgment?”

He’s a pretty wise old owl, I think he’s still got it. And get well soon!

12th over: South Africa 44-3 (Goodall 18) Cross breaks through in her first over, and burst into a grin of delight, fiddling with her hair bobble as she always does. The seam of the white balls spins and twists in the slo-mo replay and that’s such an important wicket to get rid of the South African captain.

In Manchester, it has started snowing.

WICKET! Luus b Cross 21 (South Africa 44-3)

Beautiful from Cross! One that nips back and skittles through the gate as Luus shapes to drive.



11th over: South Africa 41-2 (Goodall 18, Luus 20) Ooof, top-edge by Luus off Sciver that flies just wide of mid-wicket, then Goodall runs without urgency and is only just in as the third umpires checks for a run out.

10th over: South Africa 37-2 (Goodall 18, Luus 16) An over of plenty for South Africa. Luus plumps her front foot and swings for four,. a couple more through the covers, then four more behind square. Eleven from it. And during that over England completed their 2000th ball in this World Cup without overstepping - a somewhat mind-boggling stat. Fantastic discipline.

6.36am BST

9th over: South Africa 26-2 (Goodall 18, Luus 5) Time for Sciver, and she’s tidy. And she’s more than that, as she beats Goodall’s bat twice, and then powers the ball to mid-wicket where Charlie Dean mistimes her jump and drops a rocket.

6.34am BST

8th over: South Africa 25-2 (Goodall 18, Luus 4) South Africa suddenly playing with a little more zig-a-zig-ah. Goodall unveils an eggs-over-easy flick over midwicket that even makes Anya Shrubsole pull a face in appreciation.

7th over: South Africa 20-2 (Goodall 14, Luus 3) Gorgeous shot from Goodall, as she pounces on a short one from Brunt and sends it spinning to the boundary. The last ball is a short one too, and Goodall repeats the shot, with the same result

6.26am BST

6th over: South Africa 12-2 (Goodall 6, Luus 3) Shrubsole has the ball boomeranging: Luus drives, a leading edge, and it flies, jauntily, riskily, over point.

5th over: South Africa 8-2 (Goodall 5, Luus 0) Brunt completes another over, another maiden, South Africa still haven’t managed to squeeze a run off her today. Goodall hits Brunt back over her head, Brunt leaps and the ball brushes her hands - before falling to the ground. A chance - a tricky one - but a chance. Brunt glares.

6.21am BST

4th over: South Africa 8-2 (Goodall 5) Is that it? Is it already over? With both South Africa’s openers back contemplating their ankles, it must be likely. Lee will be disappointed with that nothing shot. And Shrubsole strikes again!

6.18am BST

WICKET! Lee c Sciver b Shrubsole 2 (South Africa 8-2)

Snaffled at midwicket! Sciver swoops with both hands as Lee flicks the ball straight to her to continue her down-beat tournament.

3rd over: South Africa 5-1 (Lee 0; Goodall 4) Brunt produces an absolute beauty which somehow skims the top of off stump, by the skin of a custard, as Lee boldly leaves one that nips in. A maiden.

6.14am BST

2nd over: South Africa 5-1 (Lee 0; Goodall 4) Fab from Shrubsole, who time and again, when you think it might be time for her to hang up her boots, produces the goods. Such an important wicket that for England. Goodall off the mark with a boundary as Shrubsole drifts legside.

If you’re munching in your cornflakes in the UK, sunning yourself on the gorgeous grassy banks of the Hagley over, or anywhere in between, do drop me a line

WICKET! Wolvaardt c and b Shrubsole 0 (South Africa 1-0)

Gone! The tournament’s leading run-scorer trudges off, nose down, bat held horizontally, as Shrubsole pulls off an athletic bit of work, plucking the grape from the vine as Wolvaardt lollops back a return catch.



1st over: South Africa 1-0 (Lee 0; Wolvaardt 0) Lizelle Lee blocks Katherine Brunt’s first ball, the two old warhorses ready for battle. She blocks the second as the TV flashes up a win predictor of 84 per cent for England. And the third, the fourth, the sixth and the last. A solitary run comes from a wide.

South Africa need 294 to win at 5.88 an over!

And here they come!

Incidentally, Wyatt was dropped FIVE times!

Ismail was the pick of the bowlers (3-46), well back up by Marizanne Kapp (2-52) and Klass (2-55), though they were clobbered a bit towards the end. Some stats on the bowling attacks: England rely heavily on their spinners.

Thanks James, you’re a star for taking the night shift. It is indeed chilly in Manchester, the cars frosted and blossoms browned. England, however, were red hot! What an amazing century by Danni Wyatt, and classy innings by Sophia Dunkley and last-gasp hitting by Sophie Ecclestone. England will back themselves here - it should be more than enough on a cracking pitch.

England have given themselves every chance of making the World Cup Final. But beware South Africa, they love to get stuck into a run chase.

With that I’m going to hand over to Tanya Aldred who is up with the lark in what I presume is a chilly Manchester, she’ll take you through the second half of this absorbing game. Good morning and Goodnight!

England finish on 293-8

Ecclestone helps a slower ball round the corner for four! And a top edge goes for four more! And another! Three in a row for Ecclestone! Pitched up and clobbered down the ground. Ismail follows up with a yorker. Dot ball. Last ball of the innings... Ecclestone backs away and is bowled. What a cameo though, Ecclestone scored 24 off just 11 balls.

South Africa will need a World Cup record chase of 294 runs to win and make the final.

Wicket! Dunkley ct Lee b Ismail (England 281-7)

Dunkley goes off the first ball from Ismail. Caught at mid on. Her teammates stand to applaud her, they know just how important that innings could be.

48th over: England 281-6 (Dunkley 60, Ecclestone 12 ) Two singles off Khaka. Dunkley then drives for four! She keeps strike for the last with a single off the final ball.

48th over: England 276-6 (Dunkley 54, Ecclestone 11 ) Kapp to bowl her last. Three singles into the deep. Dunkley drives but it hits the stumps at the other end. Another single. Ecclestone drives straight for four! Then sweeps for four! 12 runs off the over. Two to go. Every run crucial as South Africa love to chase, there don’t look to be many demons in this pitch.

47th over: England 262-6 (Dunkley 52, Ecclestone 1) Sophie Ecclestone at the crease and off the mark straight away with a single to fine leg. Three overs to go. South Africa just pegging England back a bit here.

Wicket! Brunt b Klaas 9 (England 261-6)

Bowled by the sloooowest of slow balls.

46th over: England 256-5 (Dunkley 50, Brunt 6) Dunkley unfurls a lovely back foot punch to go to 49. A single down the ground brings up fifty! Her third in ODIs and her second of this World Cup. Cool, calm, and classy. Well batted Sophia Dunkley. Brunt goes deep in the crease and crunches a drive away through the lengthening shadows for four! She then gives a pull shot some real welly and it is clawed in on the deep boundary.

45th over: England 247-5 (Dunkley 47, Brunt 0) Katherine Brunt is the new batter. Khaka greets her with a full ball that misses everything and rolls away for four byes!

Wicket! Wyatt ct Lee b Klaas 129 (England 242-5)

Wyatt goes for a brilliant 129. Caught at short third by Lizelle Lee. The South African players offer handshakes and back pats. A lovely moment. A great knock.

44th over: England 242-4 (Wyatt 129 , Dunkley 46) Dunkley is opening the shoulders too, swivel-pulling into the wind but the ball evades the sprawling fielders. England continue on their merry way with cuts, sweeps, drives and pulls. South Africa simply unable to stem the flow. The score predictor flashes up 310...

43rd over: England 237-4 (Wyatt 127 , Dunkley 43) Wyatt goes over the covers for another boundary! She’s playing a shot a ball now. Sweeping Khaka for a couple and driving for a single. Dunkley then sets about the bowling and England take 11 from the over. Seven to go - all English eyes on the 300. England have six wickets in hand and Wyatt is on the charge.

42nd over: England 226-4 (Wyatt 119, Dunkley 41) Ismail scons Dunkley with a quick bouncer. Dunkley grimaces but shrugs it off. A glance into the leg side brings up the hundred partnership for Wyatt and Dunkley! This pair have been outstanding, giving England a toe in the final.

41st over: England 223-4 (Wyatt 118, Dunkley 39) Drop! Ismail juggles Wyatt on the boundary and the ball is grassed at the third attempt. The camera cuts to a grinning Heather Knight. Drop again! Wyatt again! A much harder chance, but a diving chance in the covers. The over still yields 5 runs for England in and ‘mongst the butterfingers.

40th over: England 218-4 (Wyatt 116, Dunkley 36) Kapp into her 8th over. She starts with a wide ball for length. The runs are flowing though, Wyatt and Dunkley middling everything and scampering runs with ease. Nine runs coming from the over. Ten overs to go.

39th over: England 209-4 (Wyatt 109, Dunkley 35) England pick up five singles off Tryon.

38th over: England 204-4 (Wyatt 106, Dunkley 34) Kapp back into the attack with South Africa getting desperate for a wicket. Wyatt drives her up and over the infield for four to bring up England’s 200!

Century for Danni Wyatt!

Dunkley nudges a single to bring Wyatt on to strike. Deep breath. 99... and DOT. Cut to the fielder. BUT THERE IT IS! 100 for Wyatt! A top knock in a pressure match. She’s been aggressive but also saw off some top bowling early on. A bit of luck along the way with the dropped catches but a fantastic century! Well batted Danni Wyatt.

37th over: England 198-4 (Wyatt 101, Dunkley 32)

36th over: England 188-4 (Wyatt 99, Dunkley 29) Wafty drive from Dunkley that flies away over the vacant slips for a couple. A single brings Wyatt onto strike. Can she make it to three figures? A pull for four takes her to 99! Two dots to end the over... she’ll have to wait a smidge longer.

35th over: England 180-4 (Wyatt 95, Dunkley 26) Khaka into her 7th over. Dunkley mis-times a drive for a single to mid-on. Slap! Wyatt moves into the 90s with a brutal pull off a full bunger. She loves pace on the ball. Especially if it’s a full toss. Another four! Wyatt hoicks a short one for another boundary to the square leg fence! Fifty partnership up too. Solid platform this for England with 15 to go.

34th over: England 171-4 (Wyatt 87, Dunkley 25) Four singles... and then Wyatt laces a drive but straight to Captain Luus at cover, who gives her hands a shake afterwards.

33rd over: England 167-4 (Wyatt 85, Dunkley 23) Gem of an innings again from Dunkley, she sweeps Tryon for four! The spinner has gone for 55 from her 8 overs. England rotate for three singles too.

32nd over: England 160-4 (Wyatt 83, Dunkley 18) Klaas keeps Dunkley honest and reels off the first maiden of the match. Keep an eye on how many Ecclestone and Cross stitch together later on... England have been going at 5 runs an over.

31st over: England 160-4 (Wyatt 83, Dunkley 18) Wyatt is put down by Goodall on the square leg boundary, the ball bursting through her hands and going for four! Wyatt living by the sword and still alive. Four singles and a two make it ten for the over.

30th over: England 150-4 (Wyatt 75, Dunkley 16) Ismail back into the fold for her 7th over, a sure sign that South Africa want to break this crucial partnership. A single each to Dunkley and Wyatt. The umpire calls a short ball a wide much to the bowler’s chagrin. 20 overs to go, what will England be happy with? What will South Africa be happy with? Should I know the answers to these questions?

29th over: England 147-4 (Wyatt 74, Dunkley 15) Five off the over, Wyatt and Dunkley communicating well and picking up singles and twos. And time for a slurp. Drinks. Imma gonna plump for a Horlicks. Other malty/milky drinks are available.

An email! entitled ‘ 4AM’ from Rosanna Lynch:

“Who’s tuning in through the night? Me and the cat, both vying for control of the sofa... thanks for the OBO keeping us company.” Top effort Rosanna and cat!

28th over: England 142-4 (Wyatt 73, Dunkley 11) Wyatt glances fine for a couple and then drives for a single. Dunkley pulls off the front foot for four! The ball making a satisfying thwock! as it hits the blade. The final ball is driven to mid on for a single. Good stuff from England.

27th over: England 134-4 (Wyatt 70, Dunkley 6) Wyatt continues to play attacking shots, a flat bat shot back past the bowler only brings her one. Dunkley then is down on her haunches and paddles the spinner for a couple, she then rocks back and crisply drives for four! Shot!

26th over: England 125-4 (Wyatt 69, Dunkley 0) Sophia Dunkley arrives at the crease. She’s been Mrs Consistent so far in the tournament. England need her to build another partnership with Wyatt here.

Wicket! Jones ct Tryon b Kapp 28 (England 126-4)

Kapp breaks the partnership and bellows a full throated roar into the Christchurch breeze! Amy Jones hurried up by a short ball and caught at mid-wicket.

25th over: England 121-3 (Wyatt 64, Jones 28) This is riveting cricket, befitting a World Cup semi final. Half way through the innings and both teams going toe to toe. England take 8 runs from Klaas, Wyatt bunting down the ground and slicing through point. Jones chipping into the leg side for a couple. This feels like a crucial passage of play, both sides vying to get on top.

24th over: England 113-3 (Wyatt 59, Jones 25) Amy Jones scorches a drive away across the carpet. Four runs. She has made a very perky 25 runs here, taking the pressure off Wyatt too.

23rd over: England 108-3 (Wyatt 59, Jones 20) Four runs off Klaas’s latest. Decent partnership building between these two batters. And no that isn’t a jinx.

22nd over: England 104-3 (Wyatt 58, Jones 17) 100 up for England. Amy Jones bookends the over with boundaries. The first is a lovely cover drive, the second a meaty edge through the vacant slip region that rolls away for four. The clock creeps towards 4am here in England. Any die-hard fans out there tuning in through the night? Time it was, and what a time it was, it was.

21st over: England 96-3 (Wyatt 58, Jones 9) Tryon whirls away, Wyatt rides her luck, a clubbed shot landing just wide of mid-on! England still take seven from the over, a combination of paddles and pushed drives.

20th over: England 89-3 (Wyatt 55, Jones 5) Ismail is taken out of the attack after getting the breakthrough, the skipper keeping 4 overs from her up her green sleeve. Khaka is back for her fourth over and England take three singles form it. Twenty overs done. Anyone’s game at the moment.

19th over: England 86-3 (Wyatt 54, Jones 3) Fifty for Danii Wyatt! off 56 balls. Her second of the tournament. She’s found form at the business end. She paddle sweeps Tryon for a scampered three and Amy Jones is into her work too.

18th over: England 79-3 (Wyatt 48, Jones 1) Ismail bowls a fast bouncer to Amy Jones first up! The bowler has got her dander up here, the ball to dismiss Sciver hurried the batter for pace and she wasn’t able to keep it down. This game is waiting for someone to put their name on it.

Wicket! Sciver ct Kapp b Ismail 15 (England 77-3)

Sciver gets a pull shot too high on the bat and is pouched by Kapp at square leg! Big wicket for South Africa!

17th over: England 77-2 (Wyatt 48, Sciver 15) More rotation from England, they are happy to pick up singles.

16th over: England 71-2 (Wyatt 44, Sciver 13) Ismail back into the attack for her fifth over. Sciver glides away for a single. Wyatt gets an inside edge to fine leg and they come back for two. Wyatt then pushes a single into the covers. Nice from Wyatt, she’s not all crash, bang, whallop. Intelligent batting. England need a big score from her.

15th over: England 67-2 (Wyatt 41, Sciver 12) Spin for the first time as Chloe Tryon comes on for a twirl. Sciver whips a full ball off her toes for a couple. Then leans back to cut a shorter delivery for a single. She has been very busy so far. Wyatt joins in with a nudge off her pads for a couple. Risk free cricket from England.

14th over: England 62-2 (Wyatt 39, Sciver 9) TV replays are showing Nat Sciver’s weird dismissal from the group stages when the two sides played before. Remember the ball looping off the back of her bat and hip? She’ll be very keen to avenge that moment of misfortune here. That’ll help! A short ball is nailed for four by Sciver, a rasping pull shot. England rotate well, ten from the over.

13th over: England 52-2 (Wyatt 37, Sciver 1) Khaka finishes off her over, Sciver jabs down on a full ball to pick up a quick single.

Drinks. Knight was becalmed at the crease. The South African seamers bowled tight lines to her and she couldn’t rotate strike or pierce the infield. Nat Sciver is the new batter. The game on a knife-edge.

Wicket! Knight lbw b Khaka 1 (England 51-2)

Pinned in front and Knight has to go! Three reds in the review and South Africa pick up their second.

12th over: England 50-1 (Wyatt 37, Knight 1) Shot! Wyatt launches Klaas away up and over extra cover for another boundary. DROP! Wow. Wyatt plinks a pull high on the bat and into the breeze, Marizanne Kapp diving but the ball goes through her. A bad miss on the replay. Fifty up for England too. The sun is out and shining on Danni Wyatt at the moment.

11th over: England 45-1 (Wyatt 32, Knight 1) Khaka sends down five dots. Good cricket this. Ebb and flow. Nip and tuck. Bat v ball. Green v Blue. Wyatt drives a single off the last ball.

10th over: England 44-1 (Wyatt 31, Knight 1) Drop! Lizelle Lee grasses one at wide slip! Wyatt pokes at a length ball from new bowler Masabata Klaas but the chance goes begging. Wyatt then rubs a big dollop of sodium chloride in the wound by crunching a cover drive for four! Don’t run for that! Wyatt has looked very aggressive and moves into the thirties. Heather Knight still languishes on one run from 16 balls. She won’t be too fussed though with Wyatt at the other end keeping things moving. PowerPlay done.

9th over: England 35-1 (Wyatt 22, Knight 1) Ayabonga Khaka is on in place of Ismail and she struggles with her line first up, Wyatt cuts her away for back to back boundaries! An outside edge brings two more and a quick single brings Knight on to strike. REVIEW for LBW! Nip backer pins Knight on the pad but it looks a smidge high. Not out on the field... and stays that way - the impact was outside the line. South Africa lose a review. 12 off the over.

8th over: England 23-1 (Wyatt 11, Knight 1) Wyatt is middling everything but straight to a fielder each time! Five dot balls and then a change of tack, she drops and runs to pinch the strike.

7th over: England 22-1 (Wyatt 10, Knight 1) Wyatt cuts away in the air for four. England’s second boundary. The pressure valve just hisses slightly. It was uppish but just out of reach from the diving point fielder. A wide and a single nudge England’s score upward.

6th over: England 16-1 (Wyatt 4, Knight 1) Wyatt gets off strike with a single to square leg. Kapp then keeps Knight honest, reeling off five dots in a row. HK has just 1 from 11 balls so far, but she’s hanging tough against some probing seam bowling.

5th over: England 15-1 (Wyatt 4, Knight 1) Wyatt scythes a cut shot away in the air but into the gap, just a single. Knight gets off the mark with a single. Ismail looks threatening, the breeze at her back.

4th over: England 11-1 (Wyatt 2, Knight 0) Two slips in for Heather Knight. She watches Kapp sling one outside the off peg and then slip one down the leg-side for a wide.England remain the only side not to get a fifty opening stand in this tournament. Skipper Knight is at the crease early again.

Wicket! Beaumont ct Chetty b Kapp 7 (England 10-1)

Gone! Beaumont takes a step down the wicket to Kapp but ends up wafting at a back of a length ball, getting a tickle and the keeper gladly snaffles. England lose their first.

3rd over: England 10-0 (Beaumont 7, Wyatt 2) Beaumont and Wyatt look keen to get bat on ball, both a little guilty of losing their shape as they try and hit a tad too hard. Ismail bowls a tight and fast over, she pins Beaumont on the pad and there’s a big appeal but the umpire says no dice. It would have been ‘umpires call’ if SA had reviewed... Five dots and a single off the last.

2nd over: England 9-0 (Beaumont 6, Wyatt 2) Marizanne Kapp, England’s tormentor in chief the last time the two sides met, is on to bowl her slingy seamers. She starts with a wide. Wyatt then cuts away for a single and Beaumont gets away with a weird looking poke that goes wide of point. Movement through the air from Kapp.

1st over: England 6-0 (Beaumont 5, Wyatt 1) Tammy Beaumont drives the first ball of the match for four! A beauty first up. The outfield looks quick, the ball laced away to the fence. There’s a couple of singles, Wyatt gets of the mark with a tickle to third man. Beaumont is then cloth’d on the helmet with the final ball, she went to pull and missed, the short ball from Ismail clonking her right on the three lions badge. She’s ok though. Game on.

Here we go! Shabnim Ismail will have first use of the ball and here she comes to Tammy Beaumont. Danni Wyatt is at t’other end. PLAY!

The players belt out the anthems, there’s dappled sunlight and a bit of a breeze in Christchurch. The pitch is biscuit-brown-ish in colour, I’d say a malted milk. Word from the ground is there might be some assistance to the bowlers first up. Heather Knight admitted she would have bowled first. But England have the chance to get runs on the board.

Congratulations to Sune Luus and Lizelle Lee and what an occasion for a 100th ODI!

South Africa are unchanged:

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

One change for England - Anya Shrubsole comes back into the side in place of Freya Davies.

South Africa win the toss...

They choose to bowl first

Preamble

Three’s a crowd .

Hello and welcome to this OBO of the second World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa from the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Predictably, the Aussies boshed their way past West Indies in yesterday’s match and they lie in wait for the victors today, looming yet dormant - like a big yella Dracula? Me either. It’s late here in South London.

Today’s day/nighter semi boasts the number one ODI batter – the Proteas’ vulpine Laura Wolvaardt - lining up against the number one ODI bowler in Sophie Ecclestone, England’s be-plaited spinning hero. The number crunchers at the ICC must be doing something right, Ecclestone sits at the top of the World Cup wickets column with 14 scalps and Wolvaardt is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 433 runs. Only one can prosper today.

England have momentum after four wins on the bounce but South Africa the recent muscle-memory of victory, they ran out winners by three wickets, with four balls to spare, when the two teams squared up in the group stages, a defeat that left Knight and co peering into the World Cup abyss.

We’ve been here before of course, England wobbled their way past South Africa in the semi-final at Bristol in 2017 on their way to lifting the trophy. Will history repeat or will South Africa take revenge? Let’s find out!

As ever, do get in touch if you are tuning in, I’d be glad of the company.

Play gets underway in 30 minutes time - 2pm local time, 2AM GMT and 12pm AEDT.