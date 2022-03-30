Primary lineup is set

Is City Council, which voted 12-4 to provide workers with paid COVID leave through 2023, on the same planet? The world is opening up. COVID numbers are down. There is no reason for City Council to again intrude into the business world. Just because they have ruined the city, there is no reason for them to ruin the business world (what’s left of it). Maybe they should spend their time finding the city payroll system first. They must sit on their thrones and think of ways to chase businesses out of the city. No plastic bags, no arrests for shoplifting, work schedules 2 weeks in advance, soda and tobacco taxes, city wage tax, business privilege tax, etc. Now we have to worry about safely driving to work because of the illegal changes to the automobile laws that Council has passed. And they wonder why there is all that empty office space downtown.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO