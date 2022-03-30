ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tillis won’t vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination to high court

foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) – Senator Thom Tillis said he will not vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. The GOP senator from North Carolina,...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Thom Tillis
bloomberglaw.com

GOP’s Graham Mum on Whether He’ll Back Jackson for Supreme Court

He’s backed every other high-court pick since entering Senate. has voted for every Supreme Court nominee since he entered the Senate in 2003, but after President. for the court, the South Carolina Republican is giving no hints of his intentions. Graham, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBTV

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

McConnell says he cannot support Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday he cannot support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. McConnell made the statement on the Senate floor as the Senate Judiciary Committee held its fourth and final day of hearings for Jackson, who, if confirmed, would be the first Black woman on the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witn#The U S Supreme Court#Gop#The Judiciary Committee
WSET

How Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine voted on previous Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WSET) — As the hearing for Kentaji Brown Jackson is underway, the last three nominees were all picks from former President Donald Trump. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Coney Barrett. Most Democratic senators, including Senator Tim Kaine, voted against all of them. Kaine said he did...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
The Conversation U.S.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s path to Supreme Court nomination was paved by trailblazing Black women judges

Just five women and two African Americans, both men, are among the 115 people who have served on the United States’ highest court over more than two centuries. Both of those numbers may change in 2022, with President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a 51-year-old Washington, D.C., native raised in Miami, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Jackson’s rise is, in part, due to the work of those women and Black men – and to Black women judges dating back almost a century. These early trailblazers remain noteworthy because even decades after their careers, relatively few Black women...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy