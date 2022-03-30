Tillis won’t vote in favor of Judge Jackson’s nomination to high court

Just five women and two African Americans, both men, are among the 115 people who have served on the United States’ highest court over more than two centuries. Both of those numbers may change in 2022, with President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a 51-year-old Washington, D.C., native raised in Miami, to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
Jackson’s rise is, in part, due to the work of those women and Black men – and to Black women judges dating back almost a century.
These early trailblazers remain noteworthy because even decades after their careers, relatively few Black women...
