ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanda Sykes Says Chris Rock Apologized to Her Over Will Smith Oscars Incident

By ScreenCrush Staff
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The world is waiting to hear what Chris Rock has to say about the incident between him and Will Smith at the Oscars last weekend. Smith has already publicly apologized for slapping Rock over a joke Rock made at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But Rock himself has...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Wanda Sykes
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Will Smith Breaks Silence, Apologizes to Chris Rock After Oscars Drama About Jada Pinkett Smith Joke: ‘I Reacted Emotionally’

Breaking his silence. Will Smith spoke out, condemning violence following the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars, in which the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock across the face for joking about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith, 53, wrote via a social media […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock: New footage of dazed comedian in immediate aftermath of Will Smith Oscars slap shared online

New footage of a dazed Chris Rock in the immediate aftermath of the comedian being slapped by Will Smith has been shared online.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Tara Setmayer's Complaints About Hypocritical 'Hollywood Elites'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg renewed her defense of the Academy Thursday morning during yet another tense discussion about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. When guest co-host Tara Setmayer insisted the altercation is evidence that "Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites," Whoopi stepped in to shield her fellow actors and Academy members from the criticism. "As one of those people, I gotta stop you," said The View's longtime moderator. "I just want to stop with this 'elite' stuff."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars bartender shares behind-the-scenes insight into award ceremony: ‘Everybody stopped drinking after slap’

An Oscars bartender has shared insight into the star-studded awards ceremony, and which celebrities were the nicest at the 94th annual Academy Awards.The Oscars took place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in California, with the awards ceremony encompassing a number of notable moments, such as an incident which saw Will Smith smack Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.According to bartender Daniel Ralston, who reportedly worked the event, the moment led to shift in the atmosphere at the awards ceremony, as he claimed on Twitter that “everybody stopped drinking after the...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

How To Watch: Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Host The 94th Academy Awards

The world of entertainment is in a frenzy as winter transforms into spring. For the first time in modern history, the 94th Academy Awards will be followed by the 64th Grammy Awards. This week, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will lead the festivities as Will Smith and Denzel Washington vie to win the “Best Actor” award while fans wait patiently to see who will take home “Best Picture” honors. Watch it all go down this evening from the comfort of your home at 8 p.m. EST on March 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy