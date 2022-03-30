ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Day: March 30, 2022

millington-news.com
 2 days ago

NEWS ALERT- Severe Weather Predicted for the Mid-South. The National Weather Service has...

millington-news.com

KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Severe weather, tornado chances ramp up across South in coming week

March came in like a lion when tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and, unfortunately, it looks to go out similarly. A growing risk for severe weather, including rotating thunderstorms with tornadoes, will develop late this week into early next. The area from Texas to Florida, in particular, will need to monitor...
ENVIRONMENT

