DUBLIN, Ireland — It's that time of year: March 17 marks the emergence of shamrock sunglasses and green attire in celebration of Irish heritage known as St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday honors Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who is known for bringing Christianity to the country over 1,000 years ago, according to the National Museum of Ireland. One of the mainstays of St. Patrick's Day are the parades, especially in Dublin, Ireland.

WYLIE, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO