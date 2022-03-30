ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, TX

Fatal shooting reported in Dublin

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 in the 400 block of West Valley. The suspect Jesus Manuel Deleon, is 60 years old, approximately 5’08” tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown...

Comments / 0

