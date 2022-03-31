ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell Lee Charged With DUI After Philadelphia Police Officer Struck In Tacony Hit-And-Run, Authorities Say

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver who sped away Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Tacony section. Police say that female officer was launched 10 feet into the air.

They say the officer is lucky to be alive.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Terrell Lee with aggravated assault, DUI, and other offenses. Prosecutors say Lee was also driving with a suspended license.

There is still glass and car parts littered all over the street on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police say Lee swerved across this median from the northbound lane into the southbound lane when he struck that officer from behind.

“Officer was hit north on Torresdale. The vehicle is fleeing the scene who hit her,” an officer said on the 911 call asking for help.

It all happened around 8 p.m. when the officer was conducting a traffic stop. Police say the officer, who works in the 15th District, was walking back to her vehicle when she was hit from behind and thrown 10 feet into the air.

Nelson Rodrigues lives on the street. He came outside to why officers were on his street.

“She was laying on the street and residents came and helped her out and when the cruiser arrived, they sat her up and had her sitting up with her back up against the bumper but she didn’t look too good,” Rodrigues said.

The driver fled the scene and was found less than three miles away on Cottman Avenue.

“The officers immediately grabbed him and took him into custody. He’s 42 years old. He appears to be intoxicated so officers transported him to our police headquarters in the new building at Broad and Callowhill where this 42-year-old suspect will get a breathalyzer, but officers who made the apprehension saw him get out of this vehicle after almost striking their vehicle at Cottman and Torresdale said this individual was clearly intoxicated,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police have not yet said what charges the suspect faces.

The officer has injuries to her head and body and is in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She has been with the department for 13 years and is 44 years old.

“By the grace of God she’s doing OK, but it’s terrible what’s going on out here. If it isn’t one thing, it’s another,” Rodrigues said.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute and Ross DiMattei contributed to this story.

