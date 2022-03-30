ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Team Presents EMG Video Games Controllers and Prosthesis Users Study During Student Research Week

ucf.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFive undergraduate students studying health sciences, biomedical sciences and statistics are putting what they’ve learned at Limbitless Solutions on display during Student Research Week. Limbitless Solutions is a University of Central Florida (UCF) non-profit research facility, with a STEAM-focused approach toward prosthetics. The philosophy has led to a...

www.ucf.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Study: Remote Learning During Height Of Pandemic Still Impacting Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The impact of remote learning when schools shut down during the pandemic is still having a serious impact on students. That’s according to a new study by Renaissance Learning, an educational software company. It found students this school year are performing at lower levels than they did last year. In math, for example, the study showed a majority of states across the U.S. saw a decrease in students hitting the state-set landmark for math. The company, in its research, said this suggests the pandemic continues to have a compounding effect on student achievement. The study pointed out especially low educational growth for students in first grade right now, highlighting the fact that these students started kindergarten in Fall 2020 when many schools were closed. So what can be done? The company suggests closely monitoring those young students and their learning since the effects of the pandemic are still far from over.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
yankodesign.com

This prosthetic limb integrates smart technology into its build to intuit and track each user’s movements

The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
ELECTRONICS
dailyhodl.com

RedGrid Launches the Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) Protocol on the Back of a Pioneering Collaboration With Monash University

In 2020, as part of the groundbreaking ARENA-funded Smart Energy City project, RedGrid, the Monash eResearch Centre (MeRC) and Monash University’s ‘Net Zero’ initiative collaborated to research, develop and demonstrate seamless microgrid energy transactions. The microgrid project at Monash University’s Clayton campus sought to establish a testbed...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Learn how to get into Y Combinator at TC Early Stage

A quality accelerator packs expert mentorship, essential business acumen, entrepreneurial resources, investor access, community — and a collaborative, motivating environment — into three short months. And, while there are more than 200 U.S. accelerators alone, none are as successful, prestigious or coveted as Y Combinator (YC). Just some...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A framework for rigorous evaluation of human performance in human and machine learning comparison studies

Rigorous comparisons of human and machine learning algorithm performance on the same task help to support accurate claims about algorithm success rates and advances understanding of their performance relative to that of human performers. In turn, these comparisons are critical for supporting advances in artificial intelligence. However, the machine learning community has lacked a standardized, consensus framework for performing the evaluations of human performance necessary for comparison. We demonstrate common pitfalls in a designing the human performance evaluation and propose a framework for the evaluation of human performance, illustrating guiding principles for a successful comparison. These principles are first, to design the human evaluation with an understanding of the differences between human and algorithm cognition; second, to match trials between human participants and the algorithm evaluation, and third, to employ best practices for psychology research studies, such as the collection and analysis of supplementary and subjective data and adhering to ethical review protocols. We demonstrate our framework's utility for designing a study to evaluate human performance on a one-shot learning task. Adoption of this common framework may provide a standard approach to evaluate algorithm performance and aid in the reproducibility of comparisons between human and machine learning algorithm performance.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy