If you were hoping that 2022 was going to be the year Wyoming's drought ends, chances are that's not going to happen. Since 1999 Wyoming's drought has been constant, with only a couple stretches when the conditions improved. A stretch between 2008-2012 and 2014-2015 were the only years when Wyoming has seen decent conditions in the 23 year period.

