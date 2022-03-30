ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Touring “Temple”

 1 day ago

When Thao Nguyen announced the release of “Temple,” the fifth full-length album from Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, in early March 2020, she had no idea what was coming next. Less than two weeks later, Nguyen’s own state of California went into lockdown due to...

inweekly.net

UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
Observer

Baritone Lucia Lucas Becomes First Openly Trans Singer to Perform at the Met Opera

Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
MUSIC
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Ben Gibbard
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Thao Nguyen
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Candlebox Will Be The Subjects Of A New “No Holds Barred” Documentary

Seattle grunge survivors Candlebox are going to be the subjects of a documentary called Far Behind: The Candlebox Story. According to Deadline, the documentary will be directed and produced by Highway West Entertainment founder Jack Piatt and produced by Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary. (Candlebox were the first band signed to Madonna’s label Maverick Records in the ’90s.)
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged. Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Japanese Breakfast Covers Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ for Spotify Singles

Click here to read the full article. Japanese Breakfast has released a revamped version of their own “Be Sweet,” alongside a stripped-down cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love” for Spotify Singles. The recordings are part of the streaming platform’s series highlighting the current roster of Grammy nominees for Best New Artist. “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” said vocalist and songwriter Michelle Zauner. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.” In addition...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kevin Morby Pays Homage to Jay Reatard With Punk-Tinged ‘Rock Bottom’

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Morby tackles his inner demons and fear of failure on “Rock Bottom,” the newest offering from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, This Is a Photograph, out May 13 via Dead Oceans. “Rock Bottom” is accompanied by a campy video — which the singer describes as an “ice cream-themed nunchucking Western” — directed by frequent Morby collaborator Johnny Eastlund and featuring appearances by comedian Tim Heidecker and artist Ariel Kellogg. It follows Morby and Kellogg as they set out across Los Angeles, nunchucks in tow, to face a sinister talent agent in a delightfully silly...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Queer Love, Grief, and Plenty of Americana: Angel Olsen Has a New Album on the Way

Click here to read the full article. Angel Olsen has returned with “All the Good Times,” a twangy tale of heartbreak and reflection. The video features the songwriter in flannel, packing a bag at a motel and taking a long drive that appears to be both peaceful and emotionally painful. The warm percussion is steeped in Americana, with Olsen sounding like she’s been listening to too much Emmylou Harris. “All the Good Times” is the first offering from Big Time, Olsen’s new album out June 3. It tackles queer love and grief: Olsen came out to her parents, and shortly after, lost...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Bruce Dickinson explains his decision to leave Iron Maiden

Bruce Dickinson explained the reasoning behind his decision to leave Iron Maiden in 1993 during the Q&A segment of his March 23 spoken word show in Montreal, Canada. As he does every night during his solo shows, Dickinson fielded questions from his audience at the show at MTelus, and read aloud one query which asked, 'What made you take the decision to quit Maiden in 1993'?
MUSIC
The Guardian

Stories I Might Regret Telling You by Martha Wainwright review – a hilariously candid memoir

You have to feel for singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright, whose memoir frames her as the least celebrated and – in her opinion – least desirable member of a revered musical family. Growing up in Montreal and New York, the younger of Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III’s two children, she was given multiple reasons to doubt herself. Her mother told her she was “the definition of mediocrity”; her brother, Rufus, claimed he was McGarrigle’s favourite child; and her father, absent for much of her childhood, wrote a song directed at her. Titled I’d Rather Be Lonely, it detailed the ways she displeased him: “I think that I need some space / Every day you’re in my face / How can I get rid of you? / I’d rather be lonely.” (Martha later countered with Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole.) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbdsR5cDJlk ]
BOOKS & LITERATURE

