ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The Garage on the Grove (TGTG)

sacramento365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTGTG is an independent, non-commercial project space for artists, managed...

www.sacramento365.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
mansionglobal.com

Michael Jackson’s Onetime Las Vegas Home Lists for $9.5 Million

A Las Vegas home once occupied by Michael Jackson is listing for $9.5 million. A Las Vegas mansion that was once home to the late pop superstar Michael Jackson is hitting the market for $9.5 million. Mr. Jackson leased the house for about a year starting in 2006, paying $50,000...
TENNIS
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgtg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KRON4 News

Family of East Bay teen found dead searches for answers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The family of East Bay teen Marcella Garcia is still looking for answers after she was found shot dead in a Sacramento apartment last week. “My daughter was always happy making everyone smile, a beautiful voice,” Marcella’s father Raul Garcia said. “She was my everything you know.” Raul and his niece Bianca […]
OAKLAND, CA
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy