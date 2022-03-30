U.S. Supreme Court asked to keep landmark gay-marriage trial video sealed

(Reuters) - The videotaped trial of the 2010 U.S. court case challenging California's ban on same-sex marriage should not be released to the public, defenders of the since-overturned state Proposition 8 told the U.S. Supreme Court this week in a new petition.

The proponents of California's one-time ban on gay marriage said in their filing on March 28 that the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year wrongly concluded the video could be disclosed.

The 9th Circuit put its order on hold pending further review by the justices. The Supreme Court in January 2010 declined to allow the trial to be broadcast live via audio and video streamed to other federal courthouses.

Federal courts do not widely allow videotaping, making the Prop 8 trial a rare recorded glimpse inside the judiciary. The presiding trial judge, who has since retired, told the parties that he would use the video to help him write his ruling.

California's ban on gay marriage was struck down in 2010, and the Supreme Court five years later in Obergefell v. Hodges invalidated similar restrictions across the country in a landmark decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

"The root question in this case is whether a federal judge's binding promise, made to litigants in open court and on the record, is worthy of trust," Washington, D.C.'s Cooper & Kirk law firm said in its bid to keep the video sealed. "The courts below, in different ways, both ultimately said the answer to that question is no, threatening grave and irreversible harm to the basic integrity of the federal judiciary."

A lawyer for the Prop 8 defenders, John Ohlendorf, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Christopher Dusseault, who argued in the 9th Circuit for disclosure of the trial video, told Reuters that the "1st Amendment commands that with very rare exceptions, not involved here, records of public trials be made available to the public, and not kept secret."

The 9th Circuit divided 2-1 in deciding that the trial video can be released.

Circuit Judge William Fletcher said for the majority that Prop 8 supporters had failed to show how they'd be harmed by the public disclosure of the video.

In a dissent, Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta said the court's order was "another sad chapter in the story of how the judiciary has been willing to bend or break its own rules."

The case is Hollingsworth v. Perry, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1304

For Hollingsworth: Charles Cooper of Cooper & Kirk

For Perry: Christopher Dusseault of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

