Petersburg Foundation Board introduced

The Board of Directors for Avedis Foundation has appointed local attorney Michael P. Warwick as the foundation’s board president. Warwick has been a member of the Avedis Foundation board since its inception in 2012, serving on the governance committee, audit committee, finance committee and compensation committee. Most recently, Warwick served as the board secretary and as chairman of the governance committee.
A dream of the late Joe Nuxhall was to have an indoor facility for those who are developmentally disabled to call home. And the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities committed a sizable donation last week to make that dream a reality with a promise of $50,000 for The Hope Center.
HOWELL — Members of the Howell K-8 School District Board of Education have introduced a $118.1 million budget to support the operation of the school district during the 2022-23 school year. The budget was introduced during a meeting on March 23. A public hearing on the budget has been...
Comments / 0