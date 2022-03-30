ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, NE

Petersburg Foundation Board introduced

albionnewsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetersburg Community Foundation Board of Directors was introduced during...

albionnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Shawnee News-Star

Michael P. Warwick named new board president for Avedis Foundation

The Board of Directors for Avedis Foundation has appointed local attorney Michael P. Warwick as the foundation’s board president. Warwick has been a member of the Avedis Foundation board since its inception in 2012, serving on the governance committee, audit committee, finance committee and compensation committee. Most recently, Warwick served as the board secretary and as chairman of the governance committee.
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Petersburg, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy