Petersburg Foundation Board introduced

The Board of Directors for Avedis Foundation has appointed local attorney Michael P. Warwick as the foundation’s board president. Warwick has been a member of the Avedis Foundation board since its inception in 2012, serving on the governance committee, audit committee, finance committee and compensation committee. Most recently, Warwick served as the board secretary and as chairman of the governance committee.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO