ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Europe's Russian gas in jeopardy, Ukraine girds for new attacks

By Vitalii Hnidyi, Pavel Polityuk
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TROSTYANETS/LVIV, Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in Russian currency, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.

European governments rejected Putin's ultimatum for Friday, with the continent's biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it "blackmail". Moscow did, however, offer a mechanism for buyers to obtain roubles via a Russian bank.

The energy showdown has huge ramifications for Europe as U.S. officials circle the globe to keep pressure on Putin to stop a five-week invasion that has uprooted a quarter of Ukraine's population. read more

Europe wants to wean itself off Russian energy but that risks further inflating soaring fuel prices. Russia has a huge revenue source at stake even as it reels from sanctions.

Facing stiff resistance from Ukraine's military, Putin has played one of his biggest cards in the demand on European energy buyers.

"They must open rouble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," he said on Thursday.

"If such payments are not made (in roubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences ... existing contracts will be stopped."

ENERGY CRISIS?

With the war exacerbating global fuel prices, President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the U.S. oil reserve and challenged oil giants to drill more to bring down gas prices. read more

"This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world," Biden said at the White House as he announced a release of 180 million barrels starting in May. But that amount fails to cover a U.S. loss of Russian oil, which Biden banned this month.

Western governments say Putin's demand for rouble payments would be a breach of contracts in euros or dollars. Germany and Austria declared "early warnings" on gas supplies, but no EU country has yet signalled it is facing a supply emergency. read more

An order signed by Putin allows customers to send foreign currency to a designated account at Russia's Gazprombank, which would then return roubles for the gas buyer to make payment.

"Russia would have to physically halt gas flows to EU 27 (European Union member states) to force the issue, marking a major escalation not even performed at the height of the Cold War. It would mark another major financial blow to Russia's coffers," said analysts at Fitch Solutions.

Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

But at talks this week, Moscow said it would scale back offensives near the capital Kyiv and north as a goodwill gesture and focus on "liberating" the southeastern Donbas region.

Kyiv and its allies say Moscow is simply trying to regroup following losses after a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yEy7q_0eul8wzR00
A charred car is seen in front of an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

U.S. and European officials say Putin has been misled by generals about his military's dire performance. read more

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised "our defenders" who had resisted aerial bombardments and pushed armoured columns back. Now, he said, Russia was building up forces for new strikes on the Donbas, which it demands Ukraine cede to pro-Moscow separatists.

Peace negotiations are set to resume on Friday.

'THE CHILDREN ARE SHAKING'

The war has been particularly fierce in the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, a gateway to the Black Sea which links a strategic corridor between Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula.

The mayor's office estimates 5,000 people have died.

Tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with scant food, water and other supplies in the city that once housed 400,000 people but has been pulverised by bombardment.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was sending an aid convoy and Ukraine dispatched 45 buses in hopes of evacuating people on Friday.

In a Russian-held part of Mariupol, people climbed out of cellars to appear, ghostlike, among the ruins. One man named Pavel placed a bowl and spoon as a tribute on a makeshift grave in a patch of grass, marked with a plain wooden cross.

"Our friend. March 16. Driving in a car. A bullet hit him in the throat. He was dead in five minutes," he said.

Elsewhere, there was evidence of Ukraine's successful counter-attack in Trostyanets, an eastern town. Burnt-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered muddy roads while dazed civilians and a few Ukrainian soldiers roamed.

"We spent 30 days in the basement, with small children. The children are shaking, even still," said a woman named Larisa.

"They don't understand what has happened."

Ukraine's state nuclear company said all Russian forces that occupied the Chernobyl nuclear station had left the defunct plant, possibly concerned over radiation. read more

Western countries say Putin's real aim was to swiftly topple Ukraine's government, and that its failure is a strategic catastrophe, bringing economic ruin and diplomatic isolation.

Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on Russian media outlets and the country's technology sector. Canada said Russia cannot be a constructive partner in the G20, a group composed of most of the world's largest economies.

"The bottom line is: It can't be business as usual to have (Russian President) Vladimir Putin just sitting around the table pretending that everything's okay," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Peter Graff, Andrew Cawthorne and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Alexandra Hudson and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 29

Justloo New
3d ago

Putin will never be trusted again his Word is worthless he’s burned too many bridges world wide by his life of lies he’s doing the same thing with his propaganda what he done to Syria leveling out entire cities this is what his intentions are with Ukraine and they’re innocent civilians he has no mercy. The only way to take the stain off of Russia he needs to be replaced with a man that has integrity.

Reply(5)
8
Robert E. Judd
3d ago

Way didn't Nato and the US give the Ukrainian military the big guns to start with instead of the peashooters? There would have been far less destruction and death.

Reply(10)
5
David St. Pierre
2d ago

I think it's time for weak Biden and NATO to get involved and drive Russia out, instead of giving them time to regroup. Or at least give Ukraine the Migs and additional tools to get the job done once and for all.

Reply(3)
4
Reuters
Reuters

389K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian World#Trostyanets Lviv#Western#European
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Fmr. Ukrainian Prime Minister: “Putin’s problem is that he believes that he is a new Messiah.”

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn't the first time Moscow-backed forces marched their way into sovereign Ukrainian territory. This week marks the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine during that crisis, about Russia’s latest military activities and how Putin has changed since 2014.March 20, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Reuters

EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel

BRUSSELS, April 1 (Reuters) - The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war. "The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy