We are currently performing the annual ritual of bemoaning how little the Dallas Cowboys have done during NFL free agency. The team has once again spurned any big moves to acquire outside talent. Their focus, as usual, has been on re-signing their guys, which we are told they really like. This, of course, is seen as one more way they are not keeping up with the rest of the league. There is a growing consensus they have not improved the roster from last year’s 12-5 regular-season performance and one-and-done playoff appearance.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO