Originally written on a sister station of ours WGAC, this list is about to tell you all about the best food festival in North Carolina and South Carolina?. Food Festivals are a great way to experience some of your favorite foods, try new things, or find the best of the best in your area. Most large food festivals are centered on one particular type of food, or have a certain theme- like seafood or food and wine. Food festivals in your local area can give you a chance to try out some of the great local fares that you may not have known about or had a chance to sample.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO